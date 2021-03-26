British Woman Sarm Heslop Disappears on Boyfriend Boat in Virgin Islands





The FBI is said to be assisting in the search for a missing British woman in the Virgin Islands.

Sarm Heslop, 41, has been missing since March 7, when she was seen boarding her boyfriend’s boat.

Her loved ones have raised questions and doubts about her disappearance.

See more stories on the Insider business page. The FBI has joined the search for a missing British woman who was last seen on her boyfriend’s catamaran weeks ago, a spokesman told Insider in a statement. Sarm Heslop, 41, was last seen March 7 on a boat anchored in Frank Bay, St. Louis. John, but has been missing since then, said the Virginia Islands Police Department declaration. An FBI spokesman confirmed that the agency had “supported local law enforcement” in their investigation, but clarified that local authorities were leading the search. The Virgin Islands Police Department immediately responded to the Insider’s request for comment. Heslop’s boyfriend, Ryan Bane, first reported missing on March 8 at 2:30 a.m., hours after the couple went out to dinner and returned to the catamaran where they went to sleep, according to BBC. Heslop lovers have created a website dedicated to finding it, and have raised questions and doubts about her disappearance and Bane’s actions. One of Helsope’s friends, Andrew Baldwin, asked why Bane waited nine hours to call the Coast Guard after being told by Virgin Islands police to do so. “This timeline just doesn’t make sense to us,” Baldwin said in a statement Press release. “We also cannot understand why Mr Bane’s lawyer has denied the officers’ requests to inspect the ship and has exercised his constitutional rights to remain silent.” Bane’s attorney, David Cattie, did not immediately respond to the Insider’s request for comment. But Cattie said Detroit News in a statement Bane called 911 shortly after discovering Heslop was missing, then gave a statement, provided a photo and greeted Coast Guard members on his boat and gave them an interview later that morning. Mr. Bane, at the request of the Sarm family, then handed over her personal items to VIPD, including her cell phone, iPad, passport, etc. Ryan’s thoughts are with Sarm and her family at this time, and he is praying for a safe return, “the statement said.

