Maritime traffic congestion increases outside the blocked Suez Canal | World News

SUEZ, Egypt (AP) A maritime traffic jam rose to more than 200 boats off the Suez Canal on Friday, and several boats began to change course as excavators and tugboats worked to free a giant container ship stuck sideways on the road water and disrupting global transport.

A recovery expert said the release of the cargo ship, Ever Given, could take up to a week in the best-case scenario and warned of possible structural problems on the ship once it remains closed.

Ever Given, owned by Japanese firm Shoei Kisen KK, was connected on Tuesday to a single stretch of canal, about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) north of the southern entrance, near the city of Suez.

Excavators have stopped removing sand around the ship’s arch, and tugboats were preparing another retreat, Lieutenant General Osama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a statement Friday night. There was no immediate information as to whether they had managed to move the skyscraper-sized ship and previous attempts with the tugboat were unsuccessful.

A team from Boskalis, a Dutch rescue firm, was working with the canal authority with tugboats and a specialized suction cleaner on the side of the cargo ship’s bow port. Egyptian authorities have banned media access to the site.

The operation is a complex technical operation that will require several attempts to free the ship, Rabei said in a statement.

Attempts to release him early Friday failed, said Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, Ever Given’s technical manager.

The Suez Canal Authority said it welcomed international aid. The White House said it has offered to help Egypt reopen the canal. We are consulting with our Egyptian partners on how we can best support their efforts, said press secretary Jen Psaki.

An initial investigation showed the ship sank due to strong winds and ruled out mechanical or motor failure, the company said. GAC, a global transport and logistics company, had previously said the ship had experienced a power outage, but gave no details.

Bernhard Schulte said two canal pilots had been on board when the ship stalled. Such an arrangement is common, but the ship’s captain retains ultimate authority over the ship, according to experts.

In addition to the more than 200 vessels waiting near the canal, more than 100 vessels were heading towards the waterway, according to the data firm Refinitiv.

Apparently anticipating long delays, the owners of the stranded ship diverted a sister ship, Ever Greet, to go around Africa instead, according to satellite data.

Others are also being diverted. The liquefied natural gas carrier Pan Americas changed course across the Atlantic, now aiming south to go around the southern tip of Africa, according to satellite data from MarineTraffic.com.

About 10% of world trade flows through the canal, which is particularly important for oil transportation. The closure could also affect oil and gas shipments to Europe from the Middle East.

Oil markets are absorbing the rift at the moment, said analyst Toril Bosoni.

Oil inventories have been declining, but they are still relatively sufficient, he told the Associated Press, adding that he believes the impact may be more pronounced in the tanker sector than in the oil industry.

“We are not losing any oil supplies but he will tie the tanks for longer if they have to go around the top of Africa,” he said, which is roughly an extra two-week trip.

At the White House, Psaki added that the US sees “some potential impacts on energy markets from the role of the Suez Canal as a major two-way transit route for oil. … They would continue to monitor market conditions and to respond well.if necessary, but it is something we were looking at closely.

The release of Ever given is quite a challenge and can last five days to a week ,. Chapter. Nick Sloane, a marine rescue expert who led the high-profile attempt to rescue the Costa Concordia cruise ship in 2012, told the AP.

The location, size and large amount of Ever Givens loads make the operation more complex, Sloane said. The operation should initially focus on clearing the seashore and the sea around it to make it float again, rather than unload its cargo, which can take weeks.

That’s because the clock is structurally colliding for the ship, he added.

The longer it lasts, the worse the condition of the ship will become because it is slowly sagging, said Sloane, vice president of the International Rescue Union. So ships are designed to bend, but not to be held in that position with a full cargo load for weeks on end. So it is not an easy situation.

International companies are preparing for the effect that channel blockage will have on supply chains that rely on accurate shipments of goods. Singapore Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said the country’s port should expect disruption.

If that happens, some use inventories will become necessary, he said on Facebook.

Shipwrecks can stress European ports and the international supply of containers, already strained by the coronavirus pandemic, according to IHS Mark, a business research group. He said 49 container vessels were scheduled to cross the canal in the week since the Ever Given shelter was set up.

The delay could also result in large insurance claims by companies, according to Marcus Baker, global head of Marine & Cargo at Marsh insurance broker, with a ship like Ever Given typically covered from $ 100 million to $ 200 million.

Those trying to free the ship want to avoid complications that could prolong the closure of the canal, according to an Egyptian official in the canal authority. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to reporters.

Satellite and photos distributed by the channel authority show Ever Givens bending over touching the east wall, while his bone appeared to be placed opposite the west wall.

Ever Given was involved in an accident in northern Germany in 2019 when it collided with a small ferry anchored on the River Elbe in Hamburg. No passengers were on the ferry at the time and there were no injuries, but he was seriously injured.

Hamburg prosecutors opened an investigation into captain and pilot Ever Givens on suspicion of endangering ship traffic, but placed it in 2020 for lack of evidence, spokeswoman Liddy Oechtering told the Associated Press.

Oechtering also could not say what was the investigation that had determined the cause of the crash, but officials at the time suggested that strong winds may have thrown the cargo ship moving slowly on the ferry.

–

Contributed by Associated Press writers David Rising in Berlin, Pan Pylas in London and Nancy Benac in Washington.