Citibank, JP Morgan and Chase and other major banks are spending trillions on fossil fuel projects

As the world awaits a climate catastrophe, the world’s largest banks are still financing trillions of dollars in fossil fuels.

This according to a report recently released by a group of environmental groups including the Rainforest Action Network and the Sierra Club, entitled Banking in climate chaos. Report found that the world’s 60 largest private banks have financed $ 3.8 trillion in fossil fuels in the five years since the 2016 Paris climate agreement was signed.

Although 2020 saw a global decline in demand and production due to the coronavirus pandemic, and fossil fuel financing fell 9 percent, the amount spent on fossil fuel extraction projects last year was still more than in 2016 which means that the practices of the world’s largest banks are fundamentally at odds with Paris 2016’s intention to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Fossil fuel companies have several ways to generate capital for their projects. The most common is to go to a bank for a loan; the other is to sell shares or offer a portion of the profits in the future, but either way, they need help from the banks.

Which means banks should play a key role in moving the world away from fossil fuels and towards less polluting forms of energy, but only if they decide to do so. And based on the findings of the Banking Report on Climate Chaos, most clearly are not choosing to do so.

And although America led the indictment in negotiating the Paris agreement more than five years ago, the report found that the four worst fossil fuel financing banks in the world were all based in the United States.

JPMorgan Chase was the worst fossil bank in the world, contributing $ 51.3 billion in fossil fuel financing last year alone and a total of $ 317 billion from 2016 to 2020.

That’s 33 percent more than Citibank, the second-worst, which spent $ 48.4 billion last year and a total of $ 237 billion since 2016. Wells Fargo came in third, with $ 26 billion in 2020 , though the report notes that banks financing fossil fuels actually fell 42 percent in 2020. Bank of America ranked fourth, spending nearly $ 200 billion in the last five years.

If you add Morgan Stanley to No. 12 in the world and Goodman Sachs in No. 15, that’s almost a third of the banks ’funding for fossil fuels coming from the United States, Jason Disterhoft, a fossil finance expert at Rainforest Action Network, and one of the report’s authors told me.

Because American banks are a big part of the problem of financing fossil fuels, they need to be a big part of the solution to address climate change. The U.S. cannot reliably call itself a global climate leader as long as its banks are pushing for climate change to this extent, without a plan to remove that activity, Disterhoft added.

As part of its all-government approach to attacking the climate crisis, the Biden administration plan to involve the Treasury Department in efforts to end international funding for fossil-based energy sources.

It’s the first time seeing an administration outline of what an agenda looks like in this space, Disterhoft said.

But banks in other countries also have work to do.

Frances BNP Paribas was the worst in the European Union. It spent $ 41 billion to fund fossil fuels by 2020 a 41 percent increase by 2019. The Japanese MUFG was the worst in Asia and the sixth worst overall.

No South American or African bank made the list of the 60 largest banks in the world.

Where will the money go?

The report includes several case studies showing the impact that large banks finance fossil fuels on communities around the world that are disproportionately affected by a climate crisis that they largely did not create.

Citibank was named the worst bank for financing expanders, namely for financing the top 100 companies that are expanding their use of fossil fuels. One of those companies is Canada-based power transportation company Enbridge, whose Line 3 oil pipeline expansion is facing fierce opposition from indigenous groups in Minnesota.

China CNOOC Limited and Frances Total two of the world’s largest oil and gas companies have financed the East African crude oil pipeline, which would carry 216,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Uganda to Tanzania.

If it ends, it would be done the hottest worlds pipeline and would explode over 33 million tonnes of CO2 that warms the planet in air more emissions than are currently produced two places together.

And in another case, BP, Shell, ConocoPhillips and Equinor are supporting the split in oil and gas reserves at Argentinas Vaca Muerta in Patagonia. Although indigenous communities are contrary to the project, large banks have provided millions of subsidies to oil and gas companies interested in the development of the region, which would have catastrophic impacts on global warming.

Ahead of these years the UN Conference on Climate Change, the pressure on the world’s largest banks is now twofold: stop funding companies that are expanding their use of fossil fuels and agree to give up funding for fossil fuel projects in accordance with heating limited to 1.5 degrees C.