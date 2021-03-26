The Delhi Cabinet is taking a nap to purchase 300 electronic buses





Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal for the purchase of 300 fully electric low-floor air-conditioned buses by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) under Central governments faster approval and production of hybrid and electric vehicles in India (FAME) phase -II scheme. The government in a statement said the first tender called by the DTC in October 2019 was not found responsive and, therefore, the process was canceled. A new tender was called later in June 2020, but it too was canceled as rates were not found to be competitive. Finally, a third tender in December 2020 was found to be responsive and competitive. The first prototype of the electronic buses is likely to be received by the DTC in June 2021. The first batch of 118 buses will arrive in October 2021, with another 100 buses to be added in November. After that, 60 buses will arrive in December, while the other 20 buses are likely to be added by January 2022. Buses will be parked at Subhash Place Depot, Mayapuri Depot, Rohini-II Depot, Rajghat-II Depot and Mundela Kalan Depo, read the statement. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said: Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we have taken many measures to ensure sustainable and top-level transport equipment and a switch to non-polluting electrical modes. In fact, electric buses are being introduced in Delhi for the first time and this is one of the biggest commitments of electric buses by any state government or state transport company. The Delhi government said in its statement on Friday, it said, So far the DTC has only operated buses owned by it. The lowest bidder is M / s. JBM, which quoted Rs.68.58 per km. The second lowest bidder, M / s. Tata Motors has agreed to comply with the rate quoted by M / s. JBM Under tender conditions, M / s. JBM will operate 200 buses, while 100 buses will be operated by M / s Tata Motors. Meanwhile, the Dialogue and Development Commission in cooperation with RMI India organized a webinar under the Switch Delhi campaign on Accelerating Fleet Electrification in Delhi on Friday. It is a great opportunity for logistics operators, last mile connection service providers and cab collectors to make the switch to EV due to the low regulatory load and the progressive EV policy in force in Delhi. We are already seeing this change. Of the 7700+ EVs registered in Delhi since the start of the Delhi EV policy in August 2020, 85% are commercial vehicles or operating fleets, said Jasmine Shah, VC-DDC.

