Four people killed in Bangladesh during protests against Modi’s visit to India





LONDON: The families of the victims of a 2019 terrorist attack in London have called for the release of secret evidence they said showed MI5 and police could have prevented the attack. Usman Khan, 28, killed two people in a knife attack at a prisoner rehabilitation event near London Bridge. Armed with two knives and wearing a fake suicide vest, he stabbed Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, before being dealt with by members of the public. He was shot and killed by police on the bridge. With a full investigation into that tragedy day and the events that led to it due to its mid-April start, the families of the victims have raised serious concerns that the intelligence agencies did not do enough to prevent the attack. At a preliminary hearing Thursday, a request of public interest (PII) immunity was made by the government that the material be kept secret in the interest of national security. But Jesse Nicholls, speaking of the Merritt family, said: The evidence on which PII is alleged appears to be central to one of, if not the central issue in these investigations whether the attack could and should have been prevented. This is a matter of the utmost importance to Jack’s family and the general public. He said open evidence led to significant concerns that he missed opportunities to prevent Khan’s attack. The court heard that MI5 had concerns that Khan had been rated at or near the highest level of risk until his release from prison. Security services were informed that he intended to re-engage in terrorism-related activities, including carrying out an attack, following his release, Nicholls said. Due to security concerns, Khan was being monitored in the months leading up to the London Bridge attack. Nicholls claimed that, just 11 days before the attack, MI5 and counterterrorism police identified Khan as increasingly withdrawn and at risk of re-engaging in terrorist activities. However, no steps were taken to prevent him from traveling to the busy event in London, and organizers were not warned that Khan would be present. If PII’s claim is upheld, the investigations would not do and would answer the central questions and would be consistent with the legal task of the investigation, Nicholls argued. Jonathan Hough QC, the investigation adviser, told the court that there was no evidence contained in PII material suggesting that Khan was planning an attack. He also said there was no evidence that Khan was doing anything in public that would show the planning of the attack, or that he shared his plans with anyone.

