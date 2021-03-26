



Massachusetts reported 2,301 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, an increase from 2,274 new infections reported Thursday. The death toll rose to 40. The total of Thursday and Friday cases marks the first time since February 12 that the state has exceeded 2,000 new cases in one day. Cases in the state have been steadily declining over the past two months, reaching low levels for the last time in late October, following an increase after the winter break. The state reports two COVID-19 positivity rates with higher education testing and one without. On Friday, the positivity rate of the seven-day test with higher education removed stood at 4.0 per cent, the highest number since February 10 and at 3.5 per cent reported this time last week. The rate that includes higher education stands at 2.3 percent. The state reported 622 hospitalizations on Friday, slightly more than the 586 reported this time last week. Hospital admissions have dropped significantly over the past month as they increased between states during the winter surge. On Friday, Massachusetts reported 72,612 new vaccines, bringing the total to 3,223,849 states. About 17 percent of the state population is now fully inoculated against COVID-19 which means they have received both doses of vaccines produced by Moderna or Pfizer, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Emerson reported a new positive COVID-19 test on Friday from 1,251 tests administered Thursday, raising the total spring semesters to a 105a 75 percent increase from the fall semester. The cumulative college tests are a total of 104,014. The cumulative positivity rate stands at 0.20 percent, a number that continues to decline. The Friday panel update also reported two members of the community in isolation on campus and three in quarantine on campus. Those in quarantine may have been exposed to COVID-19 but experience no symptoms. Those in isolation are symptomatic, have produced a positive test, or are known to be infected, according to the college. Off-campus students are not counted in quarantine and isolation numbers. Emerson moved from a manual data reporting process to an automated one on October 13th. The decision followed a The beacon investigation that revealed a range of inaccuracies in data reported by the college. The college panel is updated daily from Monday to Friday. When it first launched in August, the college decided on weekly updates before switching to updates twice a week and then daily updates. Hospitalization sheets and the number of invalid results received from community members have been removed from the dashboard since testing began in August. Invalid results are usually the result of user error and require re-testing. Administrators said in August the decision to remove hospital admissions was part of an effort to increase transparency, as the college was concerned it could not track the metric accurately. Invalid results were considered invalid data by Lead COVID Erik Muurisepp. The panel is not updated on weekends because the Emersons testing site at Tufts Medical Center is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

