Teck fined $ 60 million for polluting the BC – Williams Lake Tribune

Teck coal was fined $ 60 million for violations under the Federal Fisheries Act in connection with selenium and calcite pollution in the Elk Valley rivers nearly a decade ago.

The coal mining company pleaded guilty to two counts during proceedings in Fernie on Friday, after Crown attorneys and Teck defense attorneys described a joint appearance and fact-finding statement, which included a $ 60 million fine.

Penalty is the most expensive financial penalty ever pursued under the Fisheries Act.

The offenses were sued directly after both Crown and Teck’s attorneys were placed in a joint motion to avert a trial that had the potential to be one of the largest environmental prosecutions in Canadian history.

The fishery violations date back to 2012, one in relation to the Fordin River and one in relation to the closed ponds, which were affected by the Fording River and Greenhills coal mining operations.

Teck Resources CEO and President Don Lindsay personally apologized in a statement issued shortly after the decision.

“Today, Teck reached a settlement of charges under the Fisheries Act in connection with the selenium and calcite discharges from our coal-to-steel operations in the Elk Valley of British Columbia in 2012,” Lindsay said.

“We sincerely apologize and take responsibility for the effects of these dismissals. Everyone at Teck is committed to responsible mining that protects the environment. This is why, over the nine years since, we have worked hard to address this challenge and ensure the watershed is sustainable for a long time. “

The fines translate to $ 80,000 per day during 2012 for both charges, reaching approximately $ 60 million. The fines were split; $ 2 million for administrative penalties, while $ 58 million to go to the Environmental Damage Fund.

Violations of fishing action stem from impacts on the Westslope cut trout in the upper Fording River, which the federal government listed as an endangered species in 2005, reconfirming that designation five years ago.

In 1971, enclosed settlement ponds were built near the Fording River to support coal mining operations, however, fish were able to move between the river and the settlement ponds through a stream that flowed between them.

As the company tried to build fish barriers in the early 2000s, enforcement officers decided they would not be effective in 2012. Two years later, the fish barriers were repaired, preventing fish from entering the ponds.

Fisheries violations also stemmed from pollution from large piles of rubbish – excess material removed from the ground to enter coal deposits and stored as large piles covering tens of acres.

Selenium and calcite, naturally occurring elements, are discharged from those piles of debris and into surface or groundwater, where they are discharged into other tributaries and rivers of the Elk Valley. While high selenium levels can negatively affect fish mortality, calcite in river beds also binds the material together and negatively affects fish habitat.

During the life of the mines, billions of cubic meters of waste rock have been removed and placed in the Fordin River Basin.

A representative from Ktunaxa Nation also made a statement on the impact on the community, describing the effects that pollution has had on the Nation’s administration of ancestral land and waterways, which includes most of the southern interior of BC and extends to the region northwestern U.S. Pacific.

Vickie Thomas told the court that the citizens of Ktunaxa continue to hunt and practice living rights in the upper Fording River area, however, the younger generations are less familiar with the region because of the “intensity of industrial development, the difficulty of entering areas through existing mines, concerns about water and wind pollutants for coal mines and the general sense of not being welcomed because of the industrial alienation associated with the mining industry. “

Thomas added that all things are connected and should be kept in balance, as a foundation of Ktunaxa spirituality.

“Anything that touches one affects everything else,” she said.

As part of the statement, Thomas also included an illustration visualizing the Ktunaxa Nation’s connection to land and water, which was made by Darcy Luke and Marisa Phillips.

Several factors were involved in the joint filing, such as the seriousness of the offenses, Teck pleading guilty, collaborating with enforcement investigators, and the work the company has done to address water quality issues over the past decade.

Teck attorneys noted the creation of the Elk Valley Water Quality Management Plan and the hundreds of millions of dollars that have been invested in the development of active water treatment plants in the Fording River and Line Creek operations as well as rock-filled rock technologies. .

Since the plan was created in 2014, Teck says it has spent $ 1 billion developing these technologies and building equipment, with plans to spend another $ 1 billion on water quality initiatives over the next decade.

Currently, the company says water treatment operations filter 47 million liters of water per day, with plans to double that capacity to 77.5 million liters per day in the coming years as additional equipment comes online.

Teck was previously fined $ 1.4 million four years ago for breaches under the Fisheries Act that occurred in 2014 after toxic leaks in the Line Creek Active Water Treatment facility were blamed for killing 74 fish on waterways near mining operations.

Last fall, the federal government also issued guidance under the Fisheries Act to improve water quality and prevent calcite deposits in waterways affected by Fording and Greenhills River operations. The guidance set out the requirements for water management complementary to the Elk Water Quality Management Plan, such as diversions, mining planning, fish monitoring and calcite prevention measures, among other conditions.

