Campaign Trail: AIIMS in Madurai: EPS, against OPS allegations of Udhays, BJP official files complaint





Chennai : After Secretary of the DMK Youth Wing Udhayanidhi Stalin trolled BJP and AIADMK over the AIIMS Hospital case, AIADMK top bronze, including Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam objected to Udhayanidhi’s seriousness in the election campaign AIIMS and development in the ongoing construction of the facility in Madurai. The AIIMS Hospital was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the benefit of the people of Madurai. The hospital will have all the facilities and after the Prime Minister himself has laid the foundation stone for the project the work will start soon, said Palaniswami, during his campaign in Madurai. Recently, Udhayanidhi Stalin, during his campaign in Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi, showed a brick and claimed to be the cornerstone laid by the Prime Minister in 2019. He also claimed that there was no progress in the construction work and $ 72 million was allocated for the project The Udhayanidhi BJP-AIADMK alliance troll campaign was a major blow to voters as BJP once used the same AIIMS Hospital for its propaganda. BJP and AIADMK are now involved in the process of defending Udhayanidhi’s claims. Responding to Udhayanidhi’s comments, Panneerselvam said that the DMK leader said that the works in AIIMS have not started, which is not true. Construction work is ongoing. The composite wall for the entire 200 acres has been erected. The area has been marked and in the next six or seven months AIIMS Hospital will definitely be operating in Madurai, Panneerselvam said. He also said that during the Congress government the state government fought hard to get permission to establish a single medical college hospital, but during the rule of Narendra Modi approval was given for 17 medical colleges in the state. Online complaint against Udhayanidhi for stealing bricks Meanwhile, Needhi Pandian, a lawyer and a BJP official from Kovilpatti, filed an online complaint at the Vilathikulam police station against Udhayanidhi for his AIIMS campaign. In the complaint, Needhi Pandian claimed that Udhayanidhi Stalin had stolen the bricks held for the construction of the AIIMS and Udhayanidhi himself had admitted it to the campaign. Pandian also urged police to file a case against Udhayanidhi for stealing bricks and recovering stolen bricks.







