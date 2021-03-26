Bihar-sponsored gang triggers mixed response | Patna News





PATNA: The five-hour Bihar gang call given by the RJD and backed by other opposition parties against the attack on MLAs by police personnel sparked a mixed response on Friday. The bandh also coincided with the call of the Bharat gang given by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) against the three farm laws recently approved by the Center.

Bandh Bihar from 9am to 2pm had the support of the RJD, Congress, CPI (ML), CPI and CPM, while workers of the Adhikar-Loktantric Jantantric Party (JAP-L) led by former MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav became violent in Patna. The vehicles were damaged in several places in the state capital.

RJD and CPI (ML) supporters burned tires on national highways and in cities to disrupt vehicle traffic. Banks and government offices functioned as usual.

Water resources department minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, who was on his way to Darbhanga from Patna in the morning, was stranded near Bhagwanpur in Vaishali district while gang supporters had blocked the road.

The Bihar gang call was given against the mistreatment of police personnel by MLA women during the adoption of the Special Draft Law on the Armed Police Bihar on 23 March.

Opposition leader in the Tejashwi state assembly Prasad Yadav could not participate in the gang as he was in mourning over the death of his great uncle Mahavir Prasad Yadav.

In Nalanda, RJD and Left workers blocked roads at several key points. Police had to use small forces to clear the roadblock near Biharsharif Mor Hospital. Nalanda SP Hari Prasath himself led a police team to clear the Biharsharif-Rajgir road near the village of Peepaltal below Noorsarai.

In Madhepura, large business institutions remained closed and commercial vehicles were off the roads. Vehicle traffic was disrupted at NH-106 and 107.

In Gaya, shops remained open in key market areas, including KP Street, Tekari Street and GB Street. In rural areas, vehicle movement was affected in the first half, but became normal as the day progressed.

In Purnia, more than 200 workers belonging to JAP (L), Congress, RJD and Left parties approached the forcibly knocked down bars of several business institutions. Traffic was disrupted on the NH-31 for several hours.

The gang passed peacefully in Sitamarhi. RJD supporters staged a protest march in the city and blocked several roads, including Kargil bypass.

In Bagaha, CPI (ML) workers took a march. The motor vehicle was paralyzed on the NH-27 for almost two hours.

In Chhapra, gang supporters carried figures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar on the street and later burned them at the Rajendra roundabout.

In Bhagalpur, shops and other commercial enterprises in the main market areas in the city tore down their shutters as gang supporters marched around asking businessmen and traders to support their cause.

In Nawada, Mahagathbandhan leaders and workers blocked Prajatantra Chowk next to the Nawada collector.

In Begusarai, RJD and CPI (ML) workers interrupted traffic on NH-31 and NH-28 for more than two hours. Bandh supporters blocked the road between Sahebpur Kamal and Barauni Zero miles on NH-31.

(With data from Farrukh Nadim, DN Saha, Alok Kumar, Sanjeev Mishra, SK Singh, Tirthraj Kushwaha, HK Verma, Kumar Rajesh, SB Sinha and Rajiv Kumar)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos