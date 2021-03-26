International
Brock reports 12 positive cases of COVID; Niagara sees the latest cases on Friday since January 31st
Niagara reported 61 new COVID-19 cases on Friday – the worst day since January 31 – and the number of active cases rose above 400 for the first time since early February.
Niagara reported 61 new COVID-19 cases on Friday – the worst day since January 31 – and the number of active cases rose above 400 for the first time since early February.
Meanwhile, 12 positive cases related to a student residence at Brock University have been identified and on Friday the province announced that as of Monday the city of Hamilton will clash again in the gray closure zone as its case load has increased.
As the health officer of that city and Niagara’s health officer, Dr. Mustafa Hirji, previously said that most of the Golden Horseshoe from Halton through Hamilton and Niagara should be considered a single area for future blockages.
That did not happen on Friday and for now, at least, Niagara remains in the less restrictive red control zone.
However, in a Twitter post responding to the COVID situation across Ontario, Hirji wrote: “Oh dear. We may be reaching the end in this healthcare closure province with choices to expand ICUs to meet the # COVID wave (already double the normal provincial capacity threshold).
“We are running out of time to prevent this from getting too bad.”
On Friday, Brock reported that 12 positive COVID cases there have been related to students living in independent residency units.
The first case was identified Wednesday, the school said, nine more followed on Thursday and two more came on Friday.
“The spread seems to focus specifically on student social activities over the past week,” the university said in a statement.
It was not said whether those activities were related to St. Patrick’s Day, March 17th.
In an interview Friday, Hirji said public health is still investigating to “fully understand” what led to the explosion of student dormitories.
“There are definitely students involved in this outburst who have had numerous social activities with each other,” he said.
“To find out the exact timelines for their infection and what activities were the ones that could lead to the transmission of the infection, I can not say yet.”
Brock said he is working with the Niagara State Public Health to manage the explosion investigation, including tracking contacts.
“A number of students living in Brock residences are now isolating self-locked quarantine in residence units, which were set aside by the university as part of its pandemic planning,” the school said.
Moreover, as of Thursday afternoon Brock had shifted to his strict state of gray blockage from the red control measures he had previously followed.
Loading …
Loading …Loading …Loading …Loading …Loading …
Few personally operating classes are moving online and sports facilities, libraries and common computer areas are being temporarily closed.
The entire main campus as well as the downtown Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts and its Hamilton campus are undergoing thorough daily cleaning as well.
Brock President Gervan Fearon said the school took “quick and immediate action” in working with the public health department.
In the release, Hirji said “with COVID-19 revived once again in Ontario and Niagara, we can expect more explosions.”
He urged people to limit their social interactions outside their home.
He also said there was no pollution in the part of Brock where public health will conduct COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics for people 75 and older from April 2 to April 6.
On Friday, Niagara Public Health reported that there are 412 active COVID-19 cases across the region. A week ago, for comparison, there were 303.
On the Niagara County School Board, 16 schools are reporting at least one individual who tested positive for COVID-19, as are nine schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board.
Only one nursing home in Niagara is blown up, the Garrison Place retirement home in Fort Erie.
– With files from Ray Spitter
