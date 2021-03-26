BC coal mine fined record for breaking $ 60 million for fisheries law violations

A Canadian mining company in British Columbia’s Elk River Valley must pay a $ 60 million fine for dumping toxic pollutants into watercourses, including Lake Koocanusa and the Kootenai River in Montana, causing detrimental effects on native fish species on both sides of the international border.

In the amount of the largest penalty ever imposed under the Canadian Fisheries Act for pollution offense, Federal prosecutors with the Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) imposed fines against Teck Coal Limited, a subsidiary of Teck Resources, who pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of illegally depositing harmful substances in water frequented by fish.

Specifically, Teck executives acknowledged their operations on the Fording River, a tributary of the Elk River near Elkford, BC, and nearby Greenhills, causing selenium and calcium mine contaminants to leak out of rock debris and in downstream branches, an adverse effect on cut natural meat trout, including causing deformities and fish mortality.

By 2020, Tecks’s own research showed that shark trout populations in the Fording River were almost extinct, with 93% of the adult population disappearing, although the company has invested heavily in selenium and wastewater treatment in the mines. her.

During a provincial court hearing Friday in Fernie, British Columbia, Crown Prosecutor Alexander Clarkson said the Canadian government, after a thorough investigation, initially approved the charges under a 10-count charge alleging violations occurring on a daily basis lasting a period starting January 1, 2009 and through November 30, 2019. However, upon reaching a settlement with Teck, Clarkson said the Crown has agreed not to continue on the balance sheet and assessed its fines based on pollution occurred between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2012, adding that fines are broken down to $ 80,000 for daily violations.

His biggest penalty ever estimated under the Fisheries Act, Clarkson said of the fine, noting that it represents only a fraction of Teck’s $ 4.647 billion reportedly generating revenue in 2012.

A $ 60 million fine is still a significant hurdle even in the context of a company with billions in revenue, he added.

Prior to Friday, the largest sentence ever imposed for environmental violations in Canada was $ 7.5 million, resulting in the breaking of a basin in Montreal, Quebec, making the trial against Teck the harshest recorded with a magnitude of eight .

Clarkson also acknowledged that the sentence amounts to a mere fraction of what the government could have taken under a legal penalty measure allowing it to impose fines of up to $ 1 million a day, with each day of pollution that represented a crime occurring. special. Still, he said Tecks’ acceptance of responsibility and her remorse were critical mitigating factors in the decision-making and allowed the government to bypass what would have been the largest environmental crime trial in Canadian history, which Clarkson said could to crawl for years while straining public resources.

Teck has also spent significant amounts on water quality treatment and has pledged to spend even more on future treatment, Clarkson said. Of course the facts show a company that is taking these selenium and calcite deposits quite seriously.

Richard Peck, a lawyer representing Teck in Friday’s proceedings, spoke at length about his clients’ corporate integrity and strong public interest in protecting the environment, including his broad Elk River water quality treatment plan. .

His actions in 2012 fell below the proper standard and he fell below his standard, Peck said. It has to do better and it will do better.

Still, even though Teck invests hundreds of millions of dollars in new water treatment technology, scientists say there is no proven evidence to show that the process is reversing or even stabilizing pollution trends on the U.S.-Canada border. Instead, pollution levels in Montana and Idaho appear to be even more prevalent, with new data revealing selenium concentrations in fish tissue that is higher than previously thought.

And Friday fines were not the first time Teck was found to have violated the Fisheries Act. In 2017, the company, which operates five metallurgical coal mines in the Elk River Valley, was fined $ 1.4 million after a problem with its West Line Creek water treatment facility north of Sparwood, BC, resulted in the death of dozens of bull trout trout in 2014.

Meanwhile, Teck is moving forward in an expansion of its mining complex on the Fording River, which is the subject of accusations this week.

They would roughly double the size of the Fording River Mines, said Lars Sanders Green, of the Wildsight Wildlife Conservation organization, which has pursued the issue of cross-border pollution for years. So they were looking at half a century more coal mines in the same area. And while both Teck and the Canadian government talk about treating water in a very positive way, it really is simply putting a Band-Aid into a long-term problem that will come back and bite us for generations to come.

For its part, Montana recently took steps to address the problem of downstream pollutants from Tecks BC mining operations by adopting its specific selenium water quality standard at the international border, a protective value created during years of scientific work to protect fish species in Lake Koocanusa and the Kootenai River.

Despite strong support from state environmental regulators for the new Montana selenium standard, which received final approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency earlier this month, state Republican lawmakers resisted passing the administrative rule. and then tried to repeal it altogether, saying the adoption of a protective standard on Montana waterways was unfair to Teck.

Architects of the bill failed to repeal the selenium standard, Senator Mike Cuffe, R-Eureka and rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, represent the legislative districts that include parts of Lake Koocanusa and the Kootenai River, and both participated in the process of developing a new site-specific selenium standard at Lake Koocanusa. Still, Cuffe and Gunderson said the standard development process was accelerated and urged fellow lawmakers to change it, stressing Tecks’ commitment to expanding water quality treatment technologies at the US-Canada border as proof that the mining giant of corporations was acting in good faith.

Teck expects to have the capacity to handle 7.5 million gallons a day later this year, and they have been treating water in the Elk River Valley since 2015, Gunderson told members of the Senate Natural Resources Committee earlier this month. , making his case for repealing the selenium standard. This is a whole bunch of water, people. A whole swarm of water. Mining has continued on Canada’s Elk River for 140 years, and we have not seen any impact on fishing. However, the data of this water treatment have been discounted.

In fact, the impacts on fishing on both sides of the border are well documented, one point was pointed out at the hearing by the newly appointed director of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Chris Dorrington.

Data taken from water in Lake Koocanusa and from fish in Lake Koocanusa show that the level of selenium in the water column is harming fish now, Dorrington said. These are not fictional fish in lakes across the US. These are fish in this lake now.

Similarly, Senator Jill Cohenour, D-Helena, Senate Minority Leader in Montana, who is also a member of the Senate Natural Resources Committee, wondered why Montana representatives “are asking us to pause for something who protects Montana?

Montana’s defensive standard for selenium also received support from tribal leaders in both Montana and BC. At Friday’s session in BC, Vickie Thomas of the Ktunaxa Nation Council read a statement of community impact articulating the losses already suffered by the tribe on its native land due to the continued release of pollutants into the Elk and Foring Rivers.

The result is an alienation of our people from our cultural practices, Thomas said.

In an effort to help reconcile that alienation and restore local ecology, most of the fine imposed against Teck will be placed on an environmental trust for the purposes of preserving and protecting fish and fish habitat.

From the penalty, $ 58 million will go to the Environmental Impairment Fund in Canada and will be used to support projects that benefit Canada’s natural environment. The remaining $ 2 million are fines, which will be addressed to the general recipient.

Don Lindsay, president and CEO of Teck, said the company has invested nearly $ 1 billion so far to implement the plan and has built end-of-life water treatment plants that are successfully removing selenium and calcite from local waterways.

In an open letter addressing Friday’s allegations, Lindsay addressed Ktunaxa directly.

“Again, the First Ktunaxa Nation, whose territory we operate and our communities in the Elk Valley, we deeply regret these influences and apologize,” the letter reads. “You have my commitment that we will not waver in our focus on addressing this challenge and working to ensure that the environment is protected for today and for future generations.”

An ECCC spokesman said the allegations, filed March 24, resulted after an investigation revealed that the Tecks Fording River and Greenhills operations were depositing harmful coal mine debris upstream of the Foming River.

During the investigation, under the authority of an order, enforcement officers seized the sharp trout in the upper Fiding River and some of its tributaries. Laboratory analysis of ECCCs determined that some of the fish caught contained selenium concentrations at levels that could be associated with fish side effects. Officers also identified calcite deposits in the upper Fordin River and some of its tributaries that had caused a strengthening of river beds that could affect the quality of the fish habitat.

“The Government of Canada is committed to protecting the health and safety of Canadians and our environment and takes the environmental impacts of mining seriously,” the spokesman said. “Environment and Climate Change Canada is committed to effective environmental law enforcement to mitigate these impacts.”