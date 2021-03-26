France has an overwhelming responsibility for the Rwandan genocide, the report says





PARIS Blinded by its fear of losing influence in Africa and from a colonial point of view to the people of the continents, France remained close to the racist, corrupt and violent regime responsible for the 1994 Rwandan genocide and holds serious and overwhelming responsibility, according to report released on Friday. But the report commissioned by President Emmanuel Macron in 2019 and joined by 15 historians with unprecedented access to the French government archives cleared France of collaborating in the genocide that led to the deaths of 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and contributed to decades of conflict and instability in Central Africa . Is France an accomplice in the Tutsi genocide? If by this we mean a willingness to join a genocidal operation, nothing in the archives that were examined demonstrates this, said the report, which was presented to Mr. Macron on Friday afternoon. But the commission said France had long been involved with the Rwandan Hutu-led government even when that government prepared the Tutsi genocide, considering the country’s leadership a crucial ally in a French sphere of influence in the region.

For decades, France’s actions during the genocide have been the source of intense debate in Africa and Europe, with critics accusing France of not doing enough to prevent the killings or of actively supporting the Hutu-led government behind the genocide. The unresolved history has long poisoned relations between France and the government of President Paul Kagame, the Tutsi leader who has controlled Rwanda for nearly a quarter of a century. Mr Macron, who has spoken out about his desire to restore France’s relations with a continent where it was a colonial power, is believed to have commissioned the report in a bid to improve relations with Rwanda. Although the 992-page report presents new information from the French government’s archives, it is unlikely to resolve the debate over France’s role during the genocide, said Philippe Reyntjens, a Belgian genocide expert. That would not be good enough for one party and it would not be good enough for the other party, Mr Reyntjens said. Therefore I think this will not solve the issue. According to the report, Franois Mitterrand, the French president at the time, maintained a strong, personal and direct relationship with Juvenal Habyarimana, Rwanda’s former Hutu president, despite his racist, corrupt and violent regime.

Mr Mitterrand and members of his inner circle believed that Mr Habyarimana and Hutus were key allies in a French-speaking bloc that also included Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, then known as Zaire. The French saw Mr Kagame and other Tutsi leaders who had spent years in exile in neighboring Anglophone Uganda as allies in an American push into the region. The main interest of this country for France is to be Francophone, wrote a senior military official in 1990, according to the report, which concluded: France’s interpretation of the Rwandan situation can be seen through the prism of Francophone defense. French leaders at the time saw Hutus and Tutsis through a colonial lens, describing to each group physical features and stereotypical behaviors, adding to their misinterpretation of the events that led to the genocide, according to the report. In one of the most damning reports, its authors write, The failure of France in Rwanda, the causes of which are not all its own, can be compared in this respect to a final imperial defeat, all the more significant because it was not even expressed nor accepted.

