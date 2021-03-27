International
‘It’s awful’: Filipino community mourns violent death of ‘sweet young lady’
The Philippine community of New Westminster is mourning the violent death of a mother and living singer who worked hard to bring her family to Canada.
Maria Cecilia Loreto recently worked at a Vancouver Superstore amid much work from the 49-year-old since he arrived 10 years ago, according to his old friend Salve Dayao.
Last week, her burnt body was found near the children’s playground in Burnaby.
Two people were charged Wednesday with her murder in the first instance, as well as equality with the human body of a 21-year-old named Carlo Tobias and a 15-year-old who, according to the Juvenile Justice Act, could not to be appointed.
On Friday, the two defendants appeared briefly on video in New Westminster County Courthouse, wearing orange suits and masks, but the case was set at later dates.
None of the friends or family members who knew the murder victim as ‘Mycel’ were present.
But Salve Dayao, an old friend, told the CBC that she was known for her love for the community, her dancing and singing and she was very close to another singer she called “Tita” or Aunty.
“Thing is the most horrible thing that has happened to her. She has worked hard to bring it about [her] kids here. She is a very beautiful person. It cannot be repaid. It will be remembered, “Dayao said.
The victim knew 2 suspects, police say
The discovery of Loreto’s body began with a call to a fire in Burnaby reporting a grassy fire in Greentree Village Park. When the teams arrived, they found a body on fire, just a few feet away from the children’s playground
Police say they believe Loreto was killed at her New Westminster home on the evening of March 17 before being brought to the park.
There is a publication ban on any further details to protect the identity of the new accused, but Dayao says investigators believe they know what happened.
“For this to happen to him is so horrible. I do not know why it had to end this way for him.”
Dayao, presides over the New Westminster Philippine Festival Association and organizes the multicultural festival at Pier ParkIn New Westminster each year.
The professional singer, who also ran the Java Jazz Bistro in New Westminster for more than 15 years before selling it, says she first met Loreto in 2011 and would often spend time with him in the restaurant.
She says she knew her new friend as Mycel, a contraction of her first two names Maria and Cecelia. Dayao says the young mother wanted to perform, sing and dance and help and perform at many community events.
“She showed a young lady so gentle and sweet,” Dayao said. “I have never heard her say anything bad to anyone,” she said, breaking her voice recalling Loreto’s generosity.
“She always meant that she is my ‘fan’ and you would not think she had any worries in the world,” Dayao said.
Loreto had lived in New Westminster initially and then in Vancouver, before returning to the Royal City recently to live in an apartment with her youngest daughter.
Over the years she worked three jobs until she could save enough money to bring her family husband and a son and daughter to Canada to join him around 2018 or 2019.
Dayao said her friend would tell if there would be a rice sale at the Superstore and bring it to her restaurant where they would share dinner.
“She would call me and tell me Tita has a rice sale, would you like me to get you some bags?” thaDayao.
The New Westminster senior, who just celebrated her 41st wedding anniversary, said she could not sleep Thursday night and thought about her friend while cooking late at night, trying to dispel negative thoughts.
“I will never understand why this had to end this way for him.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]