‘It’s awful’: Filipino community mourns violent death of ‘sweet young lady’

The Philippine community of New Westminster is mourning the violent death of a mother and living singer who worked hard to bring her family to Canada.

Maria Cecilia Loreto recently worked at a Vancouver Superstore amid much work from the 49-year-old since he arrived 10 years ago, according to his old friend Salve Dayao.

Last week, her burnt body was found near the children’s playground in Burnaby.

Two people were charged Wednesday with her murder in the first instance, as well as equality with the human body of a 21-year-old named Carlo Tobias and a 15-year-old who, according to the Juvenile Justice Act, could not to be appointed.

On Friday, the two defendants appeared briefly on video in New Westminster County Courthouse, wearing orange suits and masks, but the case was set at later dates.

None of the friends or family members who knew the murder victim as ‘Mycel’ were present.

But Salve Dayao, an old friend, told the CBC that she was known for her love for the community, her dancing and singing and she was very close to another singer she called “Tita” or Aunty.

Salve Dayao was photographed at her home in New Westminster, British Columbia on Friday, March 26, 2021. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

“Thing is the most horrible thing that has happened to her. She has worked hard to bring it about [her] kids here. She is a very beautiful person. It cannot be repaid. It will be remembered, “Dayao said.

The victim knew 2 suspects, police say

The discovery of Loreto’s body began with a call to a fire in Burnaby reporting a grassy fire in Greentree Village Park. When the teams arrived, they found a body on fire, just a few feet away from the children’s playground

Police say they believe Loreto was killed at her New Westminster home on the evening of March 17 before being brought to the park.

Salve Dayao, left, and Mycel (Maria Cecelia) Loreto, 49. (Submitted by Salve Dayao)

There is a publication ban on any further details to protect the identity of the new accused, but Dayao says investigators believe they know what happened.

“For this to happen to him is so horrible. I do not know why it had to end this way for him.”

Mycel Loreto performs in New West Minister. (Christian Cunanan / presented by Salve Dayao)

Dayao, presides over the New Westminster Philippine Festival Association and organizes the multicultural festival at Pier ParkIn New Westminster each year.

The professional singer, who also ran the Java Jazz Bistro in New Westminster for more than 15 years before selling it, says she first met Loreto in 2011 and would often spend time with him in the restaurant.

She says she knew her new friend as Mycel, a contraction of her first two names Maria and Cecelia. Dayao says the young mother wanted to perform, sing and dance and help and perform at many community events.

Mycel Loreto holds a cake next to Salve Dayao and the other family. (presented by Salve Dayao)

“She showed a young lady so gentle and sweet,” Dayao said. “I have never heard her say anything bad to anyone,” she said, breaking her voice recalling Loreto’s generosity.

“She always meant that she is my ‘fan’ and you would not think she had any worries in the world,” Dayao said.

Loreto had lived in New Westminster initially and then in Vancouver, before returning to the Royal City recently to live in an apartment with her youngest daughter.

A white tent covers the area where Loreto’s remains were found in a park in Burnaby, BC, on March 18, 2021. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

Over the years she worked three jobs until she could save enough money to bring her family husband and a son and daughter to Canada to join him around 2018 or 2019.

Dayao said her friend would tell if there would be a rice sale at the Superstore and bring it to her restaurant where they would share dinner.

“She would call me and tell me Tita has a rice sale, would you like me to get you some bags?” thaDayao.

The New Westminster senior, who just celebrated her 41st wedding anniversary, said she could not sleep Thursday night and thought about her friend while cooking late at night, trying to dispel negative thoughts.

“I will never understand why this had to end this way for him.”