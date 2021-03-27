317 new Idaho COVID-19 cases





IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 317 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. This brings the total number of confirmed and potential cases reported since March to 179,204. There are a total of 144,114 confirmed cases and 35,090 possible cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers issued by local and state health districts. See the graph below. The state said 417,124 people have received the vaccine and 662,644 total doses have been administered. Southeast Idaho Public Health has 28 confirmed and potential new COVID-19 cases in Southeast Idaho. You can see more HERE. The SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimum, moderate, high and critical. Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Bannock, Caribou, Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category. East Idaho Public Health reported 79 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There are 56 new cases in Bonneville, 12 in Jefferson, 7 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 657 active cases. You can see more HERE. The EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimum, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison are in the high risk category. Fremont is in the moderate risk category. Clark, Custer, Lemhi and Teton are in the minimal risk category. The EIPH includes the counties of Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton. The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Bannock County and Bingham County. The state is reporting that an estimated 100,093 recovered COVID-19 cases have been reported. The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years. The data excludes 46 persons of unknown age. The age group with more cases is 18-29 years old with 44,616 cases. The state said 16 new hospital admissions were reported bringing the total to 7,522 and 2 new cases were admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,288. There are 10,900 reported asymptomatic cases and 9,968 cases among health care workers. Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total deaths recorded to 1,954. State officials say deaths by age group are divided as follows: 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29 years

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

35 people died between the ages of 40 and 49

The 79 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 59

262 people were aged 60 to 69 years

569 people were aged 70 and 79 years

993 people were 80+ 94.49% of known racial deaths were White. 0.93% of known racial deaths were Asian. 0.46% of known racial deaths were Black or African-American, 2.01% Native American / Alaskan Native, and 2.11% were “Other races / multiple races.” The race category for 6 deaths is pending. 89.84% of known racial deaths were non-Hispanic. 10.16% of deaths of known ethnicity were Hispanic. Ethnicity for 6 deaths is pending. COVID-19 in Idaho District of Public Health County cases Possible Dead Central County Health there are

Elmore

Valley

Boise 40,739

1,339

645

225 8,067

400

176

95 448

13

6

2 Southern Central Public Health District Blaine

Gemini

Girolamo

Lincoln

cassia

Good

Minidoka

Beds 2,029

7,073

1,974

374

2,457

919

1,914

54 209

2,043

558

119

436

360

394

17 17

126

23

11

25

24

32

0 East Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 13,772

1,133

6,693

2,743

234

1,070

514

55 3,810

492

839

747

56

132

110

9 157

4

23

22

3

14

9

0 Southeast Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

butt 4,934

2,737

337

464

895

268

233

166 3,322

1,902

305

191

233

101

107

36 98

69

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

border

Benewah

flip-flops 15,157

2,503

437

519

982 1,974

581

405

127

62 193

37

10

9

33 Public Health – Idaho District North Central Nez Perce

Idaho

Llafazane

Pure water

Lewis 3,165

871

2,744

764

283 310

301

157

263

101 52

17

8

12

9 Southwestern County Health Canyon

gem

Payet

Ouhi

Adams

Washington 21,449

1,358

1,937

901

254

860 3,999

370

503

135

79

336 287

34

32

26

4

21 TOTAL 144,114 35,090 1,954 Below are details released by the Idaho Public Health Division. These numbers are updated after 5 o’clock on Monday to Saturday based on the data of the surveillance system provided by the health districts. Local public health districts may report cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in state numbers. These numbers are preliminary and may vary. You can view state records here. You can check out the latest Coronavirus coverage here.



