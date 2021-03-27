World Composer News James Newton Howard Talks The Result

When composer James Newton Howard (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) first met Paul Greengrass on the “News of the World” set in Santa Fe, New Mexico, the director already knew what kind of music he wanted: A broken score for a broken spot. It was the perfect complement to this post-Civil War western for healing and reunion between news reader Captain Jefferson Kidd (Tom Hanks) and 10-year-old orphan Johanna (Helena Zengel) enduring a four-month journey together across harsh fields. , North Texas.

“We talked about a broken spouse – a core collection of musicians who played in an ideal way more than literally,” said Howard, a seven-time Oscar nominee for Best Original Score. “But it was the idea of ​​feeling insecure, fragile, roughly cut and then surrounding it with orchestral music. And the way I tried to achieve it was using more antique instruments: cello d’amore and viola da gambas, instruments that, in my mind, have a more fragile sound to them, less expression. You had to pull the bow through the wire rather than dig into the wire. And that gave us almost that drone quality in most of the music. ”

Similar

Similar

Howard also channeled the Celtic musical origins of time and place to create a popular sound with mandolin and baths. It served as another form of union related to the central theme that is so important today in this divisive time.

“It may have been simple music but simple is hard to do,” he added. Howard even got a Kiowa song (Johanna was kidnapped and raised by Kiowas before he became an orphan) that was used remotely as a sound effect. “I was tired of kissing with so many native or super western American sounds,” Howard continued. “I think it would have been wrong not to have some of those flavors in the result because there is an expectation, and it adheres to the geography so brilliantly.”

Bruce Talamon / Universal Painting

But Howard became obsessed with the opening theme for the former Hanks Confederation, which is trying to exorcise his pain and suffering as a kind of traveling angel. At first, he thought he understood and even had Greengrass approval, but, after an initial performance, the composer realized he was on the wrong track. “It was very sweet. “He told you things about this character that you should not know yet and, if it were who he was, the rest of the film just would not work,” he said.

“So the more I watched the film, the more it felt like a sermon and the idea of ​​a solemnity and almost sacred quality for these premises seemed more appropriate for the outcome,” he added. “I began to get confused with an idea of ​​the gospel on the piano. What was difficult was where to put that topic. It doesn’t enter until more than half of the movie when he is riding in the van with Johanna and they are having that wonderful, platonic feast of love with each other. ”

Howard went with a “tense loneliness” for Ujchita’s placement, before confronting Johanna. “I just felt his pain when he was seeing the depressing scene with the boat and being threatened by that crowd and he is in that hotel room himself and he is looking at a picture of his wife,” he said. “I thought when I wrote it, it would turn into a topic, but it never happened.”

In terms of a theme for Johanna, Howard composed something more meditative in line with her sense of mystery. For example, after Kidd wakes up in panic when she is not there, he finds her staring into space. “What is she looking at?” What is she thinking about? What does she remember? ”Howard wondered. “I think it would be difficult to express it in a traditional mind, so I treated it more in an environment [way]”

The most sought-after sequence to compose was the action part of the film, in which Kidd and Johanna fought three assailants who aimed to kidnap and traffic her. It is a turning point that connects them closer to the rest of history. But while Howard was moving away from a traditional horned artillery sound by testing bass accordion and scratch guitars, he still had a hard time with rhythm and structure. By the time Greengrass told him to listen more closely to the track temp he finally joined.

“I realized there were details of where it would change and go to a higher register and where the pace would stop,” he said. “Once I became a better listener, I became a better composer. “But I say that for 30 years.”

Register: Stay on top of the latest news in film and TV! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.