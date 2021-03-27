International
More young people are dying from Covid in Brazil. Heres Why.
Topline
As Brazil faces the deadliest coronavirus outbreak in the world, young people are counting on an increasing number of victims, a disturbing trend that some experts have blamed on a local variant of the virus that began to spread to other parts of the world.
The main facts
About 2,800 people under the age of 40 have died from coronavirus in Brazil so far this month, more than double the number reported during the same period in February and almost three times the rate for January, according to government figures.
Older people still make up the vast majority of deaths from Brazils Covid-19, as in virtually any country, but the percentage of young Brazilians dying has risen slightly: About 6% of deaths from Brazil this month have been among people under 40, versus less than 5% in February.
Young people are also getting sicker than during previous waves of pandemics, local doctors told CNN AND Bloomberg this week, and Brazils Hospital ICUs are now frequently treating younger Covid-19 patients than before.
some experts have blamed a new variant of the coronavirus that has been torn apart in Brazil in recent months and helped spark a brutal resurgence of Covid-19: The variant is more contagious and some studies show it could re-infect people who became ill from a previous form of the virus, which means older Brazilians are now more vulnerable.
Plus, Brazil has fewer rules of social distancing than some other countries, and President Jair Bolsonaro has openly against blockages, ridiculing people worried about the coronavirus and pushing local governments to lift restrictions.
Crucial quote
You have a much more contagious virus, Brazil-based biologist Natlia Pasternak told CNN. It will infect more people, including more young people.
Large number
307,112. That’s how many Brazilians have died from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to government records, a higher number of deaths than any other place except the United States. In recent weeks, Brazil has surpassed the United States in infections and daily deaths, making its Covid-19 outbreak the worlds worst.
Main history
Brazil has struggled with numerous Covid-19 attacks over the past year, but recent months have been particularly trying. New variant of coronavirus first discovered in the west Brazilian city of Manaus has been blamed for inciting infections and deaths dramatically, and has been seen in United States, Europe and other parts of Latin America. Burdened with new patients, many of Brazil hospitals reached a collapse situation weeks ago according to the institute of public health Fiocruz, and ICUs are now face shortages of beds, personnel, supplies and oxygen.
tangential
Brazil has given him at least one dose of the vaccine about 6% of its population, a slow rate this has frustrated some experts. Some coronavirus vaccines appear to be slightly less effective against the Brazils variant, but they still offer protection.
Further reading
Young Brazilians are dying from Covid in an alarming new shift (Bloomberg)
Why are more young people getting Covid-19 in Brazil? (CNN)
Brazil now has the worst explosion in the worlds. Experts blame the variants. (Forbes)
Variant strains, reinfection, and the reduced possibility of achieving full herd immunity in the United States (Forbes)
