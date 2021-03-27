DRC: ‘There was pain and tragedy in Congo, but no genocide’

We got the Congolese into trouble because we were unable to deal with the crimes we had allowed to be committed in Rwanda. We thought the vast Congo would be a great place to muddy the waters. And the Congolese pay the price.

The tone is straightforward and familiar, showing all of Saint-Exuprys journalist’s long indignation. For him, the Tutsi genocide in Rwanda in 1994 is not an event to be added to the many conflicts that this previous one aftershave reporter, who later founded the magazine XXI, has experienced over a career during which his inner compass has always suggested he run into trouble as one of his close friends has said.

26 years after the genocide, of which he was one of the few witnesses as a special envoy, Saint-Exupry returned to the field, this time across the border: in the DRC, in the footsteps of Rwandan Hutu refugees who had found refuge there as they had, for some of them, directly participated in the extermination of one million Tutsis. He has written an evocative account in Kalimi.

By motorbike, train or barge, this admirer of Swedish writer Sven Lindqvist, (author i Exterminate all Brutus!) is again to report on the traces of the massacres of the past, taking in his equatorial epic the small parts that make up the great history.

He has, in his ear, what he calls the feedback effect: this unbearable whistling that occurs when the original sound and echo sound are overloaded. And he has in mind this creepy question, one that has haunted the international community for more than 20 years: was it a second genocide committed in the Congo by the same people who ended the Tutsi genocide in Rwanda?

We talked to the author about his new book and what answers he might have to that ongoing question.

In September 1994, during the Franco-African Summit in Biarritz, which you attended, President Franois Mitterrand mentioned in his speech the genocide in Rwanda. Was this a trigger that led you to undertake this journey, a quarter of a century later?

Patrick de Saint-Exupry: Franois Mitterrand was standing on the podium with several African heads of state at his side, including Mobutu, the guest of honor at the summit. There, the French president referred to the genocide in Rwanda, while his written speech, given to reporters, mentioned the genocide in Rwanda. In all innocence, I asked what was the correct version between this singular and the plural

And how did Franois Mitterrand respond?

From memory, he began to answer my question because he really did not have a choice. But he gibbed an almost incomprehensible explanation. Then came another question on another topic. Then, on his own initiative, the president turned to my question he was a little clearer but still confused. Then another question, and here he turned to it for the third time

Just after the press conference, I clashed with Bruno Delaye and Dominique Pin, who were in charge of the Elyses Africa unit. They were furious and shouted at me. Surprisingly surprisingly they did not grab me by the collar! It was very strange to see these people showing such anger in the middle of the big amphitheater, in front of my colleagues, after a question that was anyway necessary.

No one could have doubted at the time that, in 20 or 25 years, a propaganda machine would be put into operation to give substance to this shaky presidential hypothesis of a double genocide, a hypothesis in which many people would were involved with all their energy.

It was not written in advance. Mention this scene in a few lines in Linavouable, without dwelling on it, because it seemed surreal at the time. It was much later, after seeing the dual genocide thesis come up again and again, which was gaining momentum over the years, I took advantage because I had little time to go back and see how it really was.

At the beginning of the book, you mention the point of no return in relation to this thesis, from which there is no turning back. Does this speech in Biarritz mark this turning point?

Yes, if we were to define it. In retrospect, this speech in Biarritz would probably mark this point of no return. From the moment Franois Mitterrand put the hypothesis in his words, the step was taken. The dynamics that followed were inspired and nurtured by this presidential speech.

In late 1996, a Kigali-backed rebellion made an incursion east of the DRC and destroyed the refugee camps at gunpoint. Hundreds of thousands of Rwandan Hutus returned to Rwanda. Others, less numerous, flee west of what is still Zaire. What was at stake at the time?

At the time, it was thought that these refugee camps, which brought together some two million people, were run entirely by Rwandan Hutu extremists involved in the 1994 genocide: whether it was population control, propaganda, rearmament, military training or militia reconstruction. These armed groups launched more and more attacks in Rwanda, on the other side of the border, in order to destabilize that country as much as possible. As they themselves said at the time, they wanted to finish the job, in other words to end the genocide against the Tutsis.

Among these two million people, there are a handful of people who inspired and carried out the genocide, there are small hands those who were drawn into this madness and then there are also many innocent people. The fact remains that in number, this was the largest gathering of criminals ever known.

But the same people who organized the genocide will use the microphones of the international media to their advantage and pretend to be victims of events. And the whole world will believe them or at least pretend to believe them. At risk of ending up with a complete reversal of the reality of things.

What prompted you, 25 years after these events, to undertake this transition?

Kur botova Linavouable [The Unmentionable] in 2004, this story did not seem to me to be a topic. Then, over the years, as I watched the dual genocide thesis proclaimed by more and more senior officials flourish, even at the UN, I was stunned. In particular, I was surprised to see the celebrity Drafting Report rising up as a Bible of events.

I just said to myself: Maybe I was wrong. What if they were right? I have to go and see how it really is. I had a doubt, I had time, I took advantage of it.

Let’s go back to the Drafting Report, which has been on the news since 2010. What was its mandate? Who were its authors? What were his conclusions?

It is an indefinable object, produced by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. I think a lot of money was invested in it, but in the end it was never approved. The text is dense, made by many investigators whose names are not known. The initial plan was to draw a kind of map of the ten years of conflict in the DRC [from 1993 to 2003], but without a clear purpose.

The Congolese people I met on this trip tell of the massacres they saw: this is their life, their story. But when we compare their stories with the Drafting Report, we see that something is not added. The Drafting Report is like telling you about Waterloo in the words of Auschwitz.

During this long report, does the thesis of a double genocide appear to you as a plausible scenario?

A genocide like the one in Rwanda in 1994 leaves an indelible mark. You would have to be deaf and blind not to see or hear them on survivors accounts. But in the Congo, there are no such traces. There are, of course, those left over from tragedy and pain.

To say there was no genocide in the Congo is not the same as claiming there was no pain. But the pain is different: it is not genocide. Throughout my journey, I never thought: what happened here looks like genocide.

The witnesses you met have vague descriptions of the nature of the events that took place at that time. This contrasts with accounts from Europe or the United States, which describe these events in a much more categorical way.

From the moment statesmen like Hubert Vdrine or Alain Jupp in France confuse the killings with genocide, why would I scold someone who lived deep in the Congolese forest and listen to these people on the radio who made no difference?

There are propagandists who deliberately keep this confusion. But when you talk to those who have lived through these events, they put things in their place. They are not the ones responsible for the confusion: they are in Paris, Brussels, New York The Congolese, in this story, are involved.

Since its release in 2010, this report has been established as the main documentary source for those defending the thesis of a genocide in Congo. Have you tried to interview its authors?

This report has neither been made nor will be made. You will need to ask the people behind it to find out their intentions. I am not saying that everything in it is false, but as long as the witnesses remain anonymous, the authors of the report are also unknown, and the reported events are vague and undefined, it remains an unidentified documentary.

It would be interesting to know the history of this Drafting Report, but I have no information as to who did it and why. What interested me was to confront its content with a field investigation.

What did Rwanda demand by supporting the Laurent-Dsir Kabilas offensive in Kinshasa after the dissolution of the Kivu camps?

James Kabarebe, the former Rwandan Minister of Defense, whom I met several times in Kigali, told me. At first, the goal of the Rwandans, who had only 3,000 men involved in the operation, was to dismantle the camps and pursue the fleeing genocides. But as soon as they reached Kisangani, where they could have stopped their offensive, they found themselves facing a French-backed mercenary counterattack, which continued to support Mobutu. And that was when they decided to continue to Kinshasa because of Paris!

Since then, it seems that a reliable number of casualties of this war has not been established, with some sources suggesting 6 to 10 million casualties. In your opinion, is there any referral work on this issue?

For me, it would be the study conducted in 2008 by two Belgian demographers on the European Union. Their work estimates that 183,000 Congolese died in the context of the war. But this study has always been kept in the dark.

Speaking to you a few days before the publication of the Nuclear Commission report on France’s role in Rwanda, what do you expect?

I have no preconceived ideas. Like the others, I will read the report and then we will see. It’s a bit like the parliamentary mission led by Paul Quils in 1998: if they do not do their job properly, the elements that were ignored will probably be published later. In my opinion, the Quils mission had done a quarter of the job: I hope the Duclert mission does a little more.

You started covering the relationship between Paris and Kigali in October 1990, at Le Figaro, at the time of the first RPF attack. What do you think is needed for the relationship between the two countries to finally calm down and turn a page?

Reread the March Blochs sentence that appears in the preface to La Travers: Someone easily believes what he has to believe. We must come out of the faith and accept to face the facts. It’s as simple as that.

We all have a tendency to agree with the facts, to not want to take into account something that does not suit us, to shed light on certain statements What Marc Bloch tells us is that even if we easily believe what we should believe , we are not necessarily right to believe it.