Money-stripped Sudan launders World Bank arrears





CAIRO (AP) The Sudanese government said Friday it has cleared all its arrears at the World Bank, a move that gives the heavily indebted country access to new types of international funding for the first time in decades. This development allows Sudan to resume normal relations with the World Bank after nearly 30 years of suspension, according to a statement issued by the Sudanese Cabinet. The World Bank said that by clearing its debts, Sudan will have access to nearly $ 2 billion in grants for poverty reduction and sustainable development. Sudan amassed more than $ 60 billion in foreign debt under dictator Omar al-Bashir, who ruled the country until its ouster in 2019. Sudan had been named a pariah state. The country is now run by a joint civilian military government. “This victory belongs to the Sudanese people who have taken on the burden of economic reforms, which have been made difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Cabinet said in a statement. “It is also an important achievement for the Sudanese Transitional Government as it implements its to achieve economic stability, equitable growth, opportunities and jobs for all Sudanese people. Since al-Bashir ousted, Sudan has sought better ties with the West but has been struggling with a large budget deficit and widespread shortages of essential goods – including fuel, bread and medicine. Last year, Sudan launched an economic restructuring program that had been approved by the International Monetary Fund, a support considered essential at the time for final debt relief by official creditors. “This is a step forward at a time when Sudan needs the help of the world to support its development progress,” said World Bank Group President David Malpass, referring to Sudan’s debt relief. Sudan “on the path to substantial debt relief, economic recovery and inclusive development. The U.S. Treasury said Friday it had secured overnight funding of about $ 1.15 billion to help Sudan clear its arrears, at no cost to U.S. taxpayers. “It’s a move that will move Sudan one step closer to securing debt relief and helping the nation reintegrate into the international financial community,” said Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen. Earlier this year, Sudan signed an agreement with the United States to normalize ties with Israel. In return, the Trump administration removed Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism in the US. The Sudanese government has said it will soon discuss with the World Bank a plan to disburse a total of $ 2 billion in grants over the next two years. These grants will be earmarked to fund sectors such as infrastructure, health, education and agriculture, the Cabinet said. Copyright © 2021 All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos