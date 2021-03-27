Biden invites Russia, China to first global climate talks

WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden is including Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping rivals among the guests in the first major talks with his administration, an event the U.S. hopes will help shape, accelerate and deepen global efforts to reduce climate – destroying fossil fuel pollution, administration officials told the Associated Press.

The president is seeking to revive a US-called forum of the world’s major economies on the climate that George W. Bush and Barack Obama both used and let Donald Trump languish. The leaders of some of the worlds suffering from climate change in the world, those who do good and those who turn their backs, wrap up the rest of the 40 invitations delivered on Friday. It will be held practically on April 22 and 23.

The summit reception will fulfill a campaign promise and executive order from Biden, and the administration is timing the event to coincide with its forthcoming announcement of what will be a much tougher U.S. goal of reshaping the U.S. economy for significantly reduce emissions from coal, natural gas and oil.

The session and whether the whole conversation, or any progress will prove Bidens promise to make climate change a priority between political, economic competition, politics and pandemic problems. It will also present a very public and potentially embarrassing or empowering test of whether American leaders, and Biden in particular, can still lead global decision-making after the Trump administration withdrew globally and shook long-standing alliances.

The Biden administration deliberately looked beyond its international partners for the summit, addressing key executives for what it said would sometimes be difficult talks on climate issues, an administration official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss US plans for the event.

Trump mocks the science that underlies urgent warnings about global warming and the deterioration resulting from droughts, floods, hurricanes and other natural disasters. He withdrew the United States from the UN 2015 Paris agreements as one of his first actions. This makes the summit in the coming months the first major international climate discussions by an American leader in more than four years, although leaders in Europe and elsewhere have continued talks.

U.S. officials and some others give the Obama administration climate discussions in key economies, some of the credit for laying the groundwork for the Paris agreement. The United States and nearly 200 other governments in those talks each set targets for reducing their fossil fuel emissions and pledged to monitor and report their emissions. Another Biden administration official said the U.S. is still deciding how far the administration will go in setting a more ambitious U.S. emissions target.

The Biden administration hopes that the phase offered by the Earth Day climate summit planned in the coming months will be all virtual due to COVID-19 and publicly watched live, including break-up talks will encourage the leaders of other internationals use it as a platform to announce their tougher countries emission targets or other commitments, ahead of the UN climate novels global talks in Glasgow.

The administration hopes the broader session will demonstrate a commitment to reducing emissions domestically and encouraging them abroad, the official said. This includes encouraging governments to move in specific, politically affordable ways to regain their transport and energy sectors and overall economies now to meet those tougher goals in the future, something the Biden administration is just beginning to do. .

Like the climate forums of the big economies of Bush and Obama, Bidens’s invitation list includes leaders of the world’s largest economies and European blocs. This includes the two countries Russia and China that Biden and his diplomats are clashing with against electoral interference, cyber attacks, human rights and other issues. It is unclear how those two countries in particular will respond to US invitations, or whether they are willing to work with the US to reduce emissions while sparting on other topics. China is the world’s best emitter of climate-damaging pollution. The US is No. 2. Russia is No. 4.

Climate scientists and climate policy experts largely welcomed Biden’s international offer in the climate negotiations, particularly its expansion into China.

China is by far the largest emitter in the world. Russia needs to do more to reduce its emissions. Not involving these countries because they are not doing enough would be like launching an anti-smoking campaign but not directing it to smokers, said Nigel Purvis, who worked on climate diplomacy in previous Democratic and Republican administrations. .

Ideally, the governing leaders of China and other major economies will look for opportunities to discuss specific issues, such as whether broad agreement is possible on setting a price on carbon emissions, said Bob Inglis, a a former Republican lawmaker who works to involve conservatives and conservative approaches in climate efforts. This is why this kind of stretch makes sense.

Brazil is listed as a major economy, but it is also a major climate setback under President Jair Bolsonaro, who thwarted conservation efforts for carbon-absorbing Amazon and joined Trump in violating international climate commitments.

The 40 guests also include leaders of countries facing some of the biggest immediate threats, including Bangladesh and the Marshall Islands, states seen as modelers of good climate behavior, including Bhutan and several Scandinavian countries and African forest nations. large carbon dioxide or large oil reserves. Poland and several other countries on the list are seen by some as open to getting rid of polluted coal energy faster.

Biden as a candidate pledged $ 2 trillion in investment to help transform the U.S. into a zero-emission economy by 2050 while building clean energy and technology jobs. Biden and other administration officials have stressed the goals of the US climate during early one-on-one talks with foreign leaders, and Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry has focused on diplomacy abroad to galvanize climate efforts.

Biden discussed the summit in a conversation Friday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with both leaders agreeing on the need to keep ambitious emission reduction targets, the White House said.