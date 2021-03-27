Chinese Ship Deployment Disappears South China SeaExBulletin



footprint Satellite Image 2021 Maxar Technologies Satellite Image 2021 Maxar Technologies

China has provoked international alarm by assembling ships in the South China Sea near a reef claimed by China and the Philippines. This week, Manila formally protested what it called a violation of “its sovereignty, its sovereign rights and its jurisdiction.” The United States and its Western allies backed the Philippine call for China to immediately withdraw what appears to be a fleet of fishing boats.

Satellite images taken by NPR from Maxar Technologies show Chinese ships anchored in the boomerang-shaped coral bar tale known as Reef Whitsun otherwise known as Julian Filipe Reef in the Philippines and Niu’e Jiao in China. It lies 175 nautical miles west of the western Philippine province of Palawan, within the country’s exclusive 200-mile economic zone.

The images show Chinese boats, several collided 10 forward together, located in the waters of the reef that lies below the surface. The Philippine Coast Guard reported spotting 220 ships on March 7th.

China claims most of the South China Sea for itself and has built some artificial islands, as have some of the other disputed water claimants. But China’s construction rate far exceeds that of other countries, and this latest move has drawn international concern. Fears have been raised that China may be aiming to invade and retake the Whitsun Reef while intimidating its regional rivals.

“On Monday, a reconnaissance flight by the Philippine Air Force showed that 183 of them were still there. So you basically have about 200 ships that have been there for weeks now,” says Jay Batongbacal, director of the University Institute of Philippines on Maritime Affairs and Maritime Law.

“Satellite photos also show that the decks of these ships are very, very clean. They just look like they are brand new,” says Batongbacal.

Gregory Poling says this is questionable. Pauling leads the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank. He says the boats, tied “with military precision” next to each other, “are not fishing”, they are parked.

“You can not overload while sitting. So if these were commercial fishermen, everyone would be bankrupt,” says Poling.



footprint Satellite Image 2021 Maxar Technologies Satellite Image 2021 Maxar Technologies

The reef where Chinese ships congregate lies at the northern end of a larger atoll known as Union Banks, within the Spratly Islands chain, known for its controversial ownership. Historically Union Banks has been a fishing spot for Filipino fishermen.

Poling says Whitsun Reef lies within a mile of two existing Chinese bases and four small Vietnamese posts. “So it’s a pretty congested area,” he says. “And for China, it looks like they are now using Whitsun Reef as an anchorage, a safe place to shelter around this larger area called Union Banks.”

The Chinese have denied being okay with anything unusual and said “its fishing boats” were simply sheltered by “turbulent seas”.

Batongbacal says there have been no “unfavorable weather conditions” in the area in the weeks the Chinese have been there.

What is China doing?

“A big concern, of course, is that they can prepare to invade the reef … in order to build another artificial island,” says Batongbacal, adding, “We’ve seen this happen before.” .

He says the episode holds the targets of invasion by China Reef Mischief in the 1990s. Today the reef is China’s largest post in the South China Sea. Disasters land on the eastern edge of seven artificial islands that China has built in the Spratly archipelago.

Batongbacal says at the time, China said it was using the gum to house fishermen. By 2015, he says the Chinese had built one of the largest artificial islands in the world, which “now hosts a full military base”, all protected by “missile deployments”.



footprint Satellite Image 2021 Maxar Technologies

Water control?

Whitsun is unlikely to become another artificial island, Poling believes. “China’s goal is to control the water, the seabed, the airspace. And so they do not need an eighth post to do that. What they need is an overwhelming dominance when it comes to the number of ships in Spratlys, ” he says.

Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also claim parts of the South China Sea. China’s claims to almost all waters were rejected by a ruling in a court in The Hague in 2016.

Poling says to assert his broad claim, Beijing increasingly uses its fishing fleet as a naval militia.

“They are a force multiplier for the Chinese Coast Guard and the Chinese Navy,” says Poling, helping with oversight or supplies, or to keep rival rivals away. “But most dangerously, they are used as a coercive element. So you put a whole herd in an area where you want to harass one of the neighbors without shooting anyone.”

A statement issued Monday by the Beijing Embassy in Manila said, “There is no Chinese naval militia as claimed. Any speculation on such matters does nothing but cause unnecessary irritation.”

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has gone out of his way not to irritate Beijing, and Batongbacal says Duterte has been “very, very accommodating” with China in the South China Sea. “The Chinese are brave.”

Indeed, Poling says China’s maritime threat is discouraging oil and gas exploration and endangering fishermen. It is becoming “increasingly difficult,” he says, not to see this as an “implicit threat” that carries the added risk of miscalculation.



footprint Satellite Image 2021 Maxar Technologies

This week, Philippine National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana called the Chinese move a “clear provocative move” with “grave concern”. “We urge the Chinese to stop this incursion and immediately recall these ships violating our maritime rights and violating our sovereign territory,” his statement read.

Poling says the Chinese are unlikely to disperse. “Once China moves, it will not leave. It can reduce the number. It can play well for a while, it will probably ease the tension for short-term political gains, but it is unlikely to loosen this reef,” he says

The US Embassy in the Philippines said: “The PRC uses naval militia to intimidate, provoke and threaten other nations,” adding, “We stand with the Philippines, our oldest treaty ally in Asia.”

Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada borrowed support, saying the Chinese fleet was threatening regional security.

Poling says the unified call for China to withdraw shows “a realignment of international fears and anxieties over Beijing’s naval claims.”

He says if the international community is going to put a line in the sand, or try to “force or turn” China into a compromise, “it has to do it now.” “The room for compromise,” says Poling, “is becoming a little troubling.”