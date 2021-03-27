International
Phone tapping: Devendra Fadnavis says fact-finding report is full of scams
BJP leader Devendra Fandavis on Friday claimed that the fact-finding report submitted to the Maharashtra government by Secretary of State Sitaram Kunte on allegations of wiretapping was misleading.
Kunte was asked to submit the report on the alleged police transfer rocket by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray following Fadnaviss’s allegations that the state government printed IPS officer Rashmi Shuklas’s letter to the then DGP, based on wiretaps, in a transfer fraud.
Kunta’s report said, Despite stamping the letter as TOP SECRET, Rashmi Shukla seems to have leaked the letter, which is a very serious matter. If proven, she will be responsible for the toughest action against her.
Read also: In Mumbai, an explosive fear, a murder and now a political crisis
Speaking on this, Fadnavis said on Friday, the Indian Telegraph Act quoted in the report is presented to the public in a way convenient for the government. The report itself is full of misconceptions. Although there are enough provisions to intercept the calls, the government is not ready to accept it.
The then DGP Subodh Jaiswal had recommended a CID investigation (into alleged transfer fraud) based on conversations between police officers and other persons involved. Then why no action was taken regarding his recommendations? he asked.
The act empowers the official to eavesdrop on calls to avoid any possible violations that could occur, he said, adding that the Maharashtra Police Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has every right to conduct wiretapping.
When asked about the leak of the top secret report, the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly said, I had shared only one two-page letter (regarding Shukla’s letter), while it was the Minister of State Nawab Malik who pulled out some of the pages his. Some journalists were even contacted after receiving the report from Malik.
If any action is to be taken, it must be against Malik, he added.
I think the ministers of state Malik or Jitendra Awhad had prepared the report and the chief secretary Kunte should have signed it. I have enough evidence with me. If there is a legal action, then I will present it before the court, he claimed.
Of all the names mentioned by Malik citing the list, 12 officials have received the posts at their request, he claimed.
Awhad had claimed on Wednesday that Shukla, then the Intelligence Commissioner, asked permission to eavesdrop on the calls of certain persons, but in fact the calls of some other persons were intercepted.
In his response, Nawab Malik said Fadnavis seemed to fear that a person close to him would be in trouble as a violation was recorded in the matter.
Amid controversy over Shukla’s report, an FIR was registered Friday against an unidentified person for leaking confidential documents from SID.
A person close to him (Fadnavis) had posted on Twitter at the beginning of the report … who gave the documents to the person close to Fadnavis?
I can see Devendra-ji is somewhat scared after the offense is recorded. Legal action will be taken, said the NCP minister.
He also took exception from Fadnaviss’ s comments against the chief secretary who is an honest officer.
Another NCP leader and minister Jitendra Awhad called Fadnavis’ comments ridiculous.
Making such a comment, Fadnavis offended Kunte, he said, accusing BJP of working in a way that demoralizes officers.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]