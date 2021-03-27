Phone tapping: Devendra Fadnavis says fact-finding report is full of scams

BJP leader Devendra Fandavis on Friday claimed that the fact-finding report submitted to the Maharashtra government by Secretary of State Sitaram Kunte on allegations of wiretapping was misleading.

Kunte was asked to submit the report on the alleged police transfer rocket by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray following Fadnaviss’s allegations that the state government printed IPS officer Rashmi Shuklas’s letter to the then DGP, based on wiretaps, in a transfer fraud.

Kunta’s report said, Despite stamping the letter as TOP SECRET, Rashmi Shukla seems to have leaked the letter, which is a very serious matter. If proven, she will be responsible for the toughest action against her.

Speaking on this, Fadnavis said on Friday, the Indian Telegraph Act quoted in the report is presented to the public in a way convenient for the government. The report itself is full of misconceptions. Although there are enough provisions to intercept the calls, the government is not ready to accept it.

The then DGP Subodh Jaiswal had recommended a CID investigation (into alleged transfer fraud) based on conversations between police officers and other persons involved. Then why no action was taken regarding his recommendations? he asked.

The act empowers the official to eavesdrop on calls to avoid any possible violations that could occur, he said, adding that the Maharashtra Police Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has every right to conduct wiretapping.

When asked about the leak of the top secret report, the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly said, I had shared only one two-page letter (regarding Shukla’s letter), while it was the Minister of State Nawab Malik who pulled out some of the pages his. Some journalists were even contacted after receiving the report from Malik.

If any action is to be taken, it must be against Malik, he added.

I think the ministers of state Malik or Jitendra Awhad had prepared the report and the chief secretary Kunte should have signed it. I have enough evidence with me. If there is a legal action, then I will present it before the court, he claimed.

Of all the names mentioned by Malik citing the list, 12 officials have received the posts at their request, he claimed.

Awhad had claimed on Wednesday that Shukla, then the Intelligence Commissioner, asked permission to eavesdrop on the calls of certain persons, but in fact the calls of some other persons were intercepted.

In his response, Nawab Malik said Fadnavis seemed to fear that a person close to him would be in trouble as a violation was recorded in the matter.

Amid controversy over Shukla’s report, an FIR was registered Friday against an unidentified person for leaking confidential documents from SID.

A person close to him (Fadnavis) had posted on Twitter at the beginning of the report … who gave the documents to the person close to Fadnavis?

I can see Devendra-ji is somewhat scared after the offense is recorded. Legal action will be taken, said the NCP minister.

He also took exception from Fadnaviss’ s comments against the chief secretary who is an honest officer.

Another NCP leader and minister Jitendra Awhad called Fadnavis’ comments ridiculous.

Making such a comment, Fadnavis offended Kunte, he said, accusing BJP of working in a way that demoralizes officers.