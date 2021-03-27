Modis’s visit to Bangladesh launches violent protests





DHAKA, Bangladesh At least four people were killed and dozens injured in violent protests in Bangladesh on Friday, marking the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the 50th anniversary since Bangladesh gained independence. The deaths occurred in the southeastern district of Chattogram, where students from a prominent Islamic school and members of an Islamic group clashed with police, officials said. Alauddin Talukder, a police officer, told reporters that five injured people had been taken to a hospital in Chattogram and that four had died during treatment. During Mr Modis’ two-day visit, his first abroad since the coronavirus pandemic began, he will also commemorate the centenary of the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s independence leader, whose daughter, Sheikh Hasina, she is now prime minister.

Mrs. Hasina, which is seen by India as a key partner in maintaining regional stability, welcomed Mr. Modi at the airport on Friday morning. Critics in India and elsewhere have accused the nationalist party Mr Modis Hindu of fomenting religious polarization in India and discriminating against minorities, particularly Muslims. In recent weeks, demonstrators in Muslim-majority Bangladesh have urged Mr Modi not to visit and criticized Ms Hasina for his invitation. Bangladeshi newspapers reported on Friday that members of an Islamist group had attacked government buildings, including a police station, in the Hathazari area of ​​Chattogram before clashes that led to their deaths. Violence also erupted at the Baitul Mokarram Mosque in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, as rival groups of demonstrators clashed. Police officers used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd, injuring several people, officials and witnesses said. Protesters also burned offices at a train station in the eastern district of Brahmanbaria, disrupting communications.

Outside the Baitul Mokarram mosque, hundreds of protesters had gathered on Friday afternoon. Witnesses said the clashes began after a protest faction began shaking shoes in disdain for Mr Modi, and another group tried to stop them. Local media said the protesters who tried to stop the shoe shaking were in line with Ms. Hasinas who rules the Awami League party. TV broadcasts showed some protesters throwing stones at police, who had maintained a heavy presence near the mosque. One channel reported that at least 40 people were injured in the clashes, including several journalists. Abdul Mazid, a businessman, said he was trapped in the mosque after he tried to flee when violence erupted during prayers. I had a feeling something was going to happen. “I’m still inside the mosque,” he said by telephone. There is a great deal of violence, I can see it from here. Upon the arrival of Mr Modis, Ms Hasina told an audience at a parade site in Dhaka that Bangladesh’s relations with India had reached a new peak. If we go forward hand in hand, the development of our people is inevitable, she said. While Mr Modis’s trip has focused mainly on Bangladesh’s anniversary celebrations, the visit also has political implications in India, where voting begins on Saturday in several state-level elections, including West Bengal, which borders Bangladesh. With one eye on galvanizing Hindu support in that battlefield state, Mr. Modi is scheduled to visit a Hindu temple outside Dhaka that is sacred to the Matua community in West Bengal. The vote of the Matua’s sects could put at least seven seats in a close race for control of the state assembly. In a tweet late Thursday before his trip, Mr Modi said the two countries had a vital relationship.

Our partnership with Bangladesh is an important pillar of our First Neighborhood policy and we are committed to further deepening and diversifying it. We will continue to support Bangladesh’s extraordinary development journey, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said.







