Australia threatens WTO action as China raises summer target, Australia / NZ News & Top Stories





SYDNEY (AFP) – Australia’s trade minister has threatened to take China to the World Trade Organization on Saturday (March 27th) over its “unjustifiable” decision to increase duties on Australian wine imports for up to five years. In the latest spit between Beijing and Canberra, China’s trade ministry announced that taxes ranging from 116.2 per cent to 218.4 per cent would hit Australian wine imports from Sunday. Commerce Minister Dan Tehan said the tariffs would mean it was “essentially impossible” for Australian wine to be competitive in the Chinese market. “This decision which has been taken by the Chinese government is extremely disappointing and completely unjustifiable,” Tehan told reporters in Melbourne. “We will look at the next steps and those other steps will include looking at this issue at the World Trade Organization.” On Friday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said it was imposing obligations after an investigation revealed “dumping and subsidies on imported wines” from Australia affected the Chinese market. Wine exports to China reached a record $ 1.3 billion ($ 1.3 billion) in 2019, according to Australian government data, making it the largest market in terms of value for the product. Late last year, Australia also called on the WTO to investigate Chinese tariffs on barley imports, following a series of economic sanctions or cuts in Australian products to China’s wider market. Diplomatic relations between the two countries have reached the lowest level since the deadly suppression of Tiananmen Square in 1989. Many see the sanctions as revenge for Australia blocking Chinese investment in sensitive areas and publicly calling for an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, speaking in Sydney, accused Beijing of using the tariffs as “revenge”. Morrison also said Australia stayed with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after China imposed sanctions on several people in the UK and the EU for their vocal support for the Uighur Muslim minority in Xinjiang, where Beijing is accused of abuses. “So Boris – well done, comrade – we stay with you and thank you for staying with Australia as well.”







