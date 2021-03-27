A look at COVID-19 vaccines in Canada on Friday, March 26, 2021

The latest numbers for COVID-19 vaccines in Canada as of 10:30 pm ET on Friday, March 26, 2021.

In Canada, provinces are reporting 217,025 new vaccines administered for a total of 4,800,753 doses given. Across the country, 657,212 people or 1.7 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated. The provinces administered doses at a rate of 12,667,136 per 100,000.

There were 25,400 new vaccines distributed in provinces and territories for a total of 6,199,808 doses delivered so far. Provinces and territories have used 77.43 percent of their vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland, PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories usually do not report daily.

Newfoundland is reporting 9,178 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 55,231 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 105,477 per 1,000. In the province, 1.82 percent (9,527) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Newfoundland for a total of 84,280 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 65.53 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

PEI is reporting 3,479 new vaccines administered over the last seven days for a total of 20,258 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 127,707 per 1,000. In the province, 3.87 percent (6,139) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines submitted to the PEI for a total of 27,205 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 17 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 74.46 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

New Scotland is reporting 25,112 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 83,148 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 85,202 per 1,000. In the province, 2.42 percent (23,662) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 154,630 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 53.77 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

New Brunswick is reporting 20,294 new vaccines administered over the last seven days for a total of 75,962 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 97,382 per 1,000. In the province, 1.57 percent (12,211) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in New Brunswick for a total of 123,115 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 61.7 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Quebec is reporting 56,135 new vaccines administered for a total of 1,121,958 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 131,121 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Quebec for a total of 1,372,573 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 81.74 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Ontario is reporting 82,996 new vaccines administered for a total of 1,838,592 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 125,167 per 1,000. In the province, 2.09 percent (306,373) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Ontario for a total of 2,353,665 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 78.12 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Manitoba is reporting 5,060 new vaccines administered for a total of 157,399 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 114,305 per 1,000. In the province, 3.72 percent (51,268) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were 7,800 new vaccines delivered in Manitoba for a total of 248,180 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 18 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 63.42 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Saskatchewan is reporting 6,941 new vaccines administered for a total of 162,695 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 137,976 per 1,000. In the province, 2.97 percent (34,993) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Saskatchewan for a total of 188,025 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.53 percent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 26,592 new vaccines administered for a total of 558,763 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 126,933 per 1,000. In the province, 2.16 percent (94,947) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Alberta for a total of 697,415 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 80.12 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting 27,185 new vaccines administered for a total of 637,856 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 124.30 per 1,000. In the province, 1.70 percent (87,233) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were 17,600 new vaccines delivered in British Columbia for a total of 810,220 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 16 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 78.73 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Yukon is reporting 222 new vaccines administered for a total of 33,825 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 810,549 per 1,000. In the territory, 25.86 percent (10,791) of the population is fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered in the Yukon for a total of 51,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 120 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 65.81 percent of its vaccine supply.

Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccines administered for a total of 35,397 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 784,525 per 1,000. In the territory, 29.44 percent (13,283) of the population are fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines distributed in the northwestern territories for a total of 51,600 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 110 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 68.6 percent of its vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting 175 new vaccines administered for a total of 19,669 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 507,902 per 1,000. In the territory, 17.52 percent (6,785) of the population are fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 37,500 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 97 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 52.45 percent of its vaccine supply.

*Data notes: Figures have been compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and may vary. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report the same day or figure from the previous day. Doses of administered vaccines are not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as approved vaccines require two doses per person. Vaccines are not currently being administered to children under 18 years of age and those with certain health conditions. In some cases, the number of doses administered may seem to exceed the number of doses dispensed as some provinces have withdrawn additional vials per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on March 26, 2021.