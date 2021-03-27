2,190 Covid cases in Gujarat; female mortality is rising in Sure this year





Gujarat added 2,190 new cases on Friday across the state a record high since the pandemic hit the state. Even the municipal corporations of Ahmedabad and Surat reported the highest single-day increase to date, each of the two jurisdictions having seen over 600 positive tests. Sura recorded a total of 745 cases, the district carrying on its shoulder more than a third of the state’s total new cases. The district currently has 3,345 patients undergoing treatment. With the increase in the number of Covid 19 patients in hospitals, Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has decided to transform the multi-level parking lot of the SMIMER hospital run by him, into a Covid facility with 540 beds. In Ahmedabad, over 2,000 patients are currently active cases. Surat and Ahmedabad together account for over half of the state’s 10,140 active cases. Tests with 88,000 cases were performed during the day, linking the positivity of the day test by almost 2.5 percent. The daily test positivity rate shows no signs of decline and has only been increasing. The surah which saw 21 deaths from January 25 to March 25, 14 of them were female. The total deaths to date are 870. The surah saw four of the six deaths reported in the state on Friday. Joint Officer Covid new civil hospital Surat Dr. Amit Gamit says, This year we have also discovered that a large number of women are admitted to the ICU ward. Last year we found that the highest number of deaths were from men and this year the female death rate is high. We are also studying the new trend to discover the reason. SMC Medical Officer Dr. Pradeep Umrigar said, the New Civil Hospital has a bed capacity of 2225 while the SMIMER hospital has a capacity of 650 beds. We have also started the process of turning the multi-level parking lot into Covid Hospital, with 540 beds with oxygen equipment. A total of 621 active cases have been found in the city undergoing treatment at various hospitals of which 174 patients are in the New Civil Hospital and 93 are in the SMIMER hospital run by the SMC. According to the sources of the Surat health department, a total of 6092 positive cases of men and 3629 positive cases of women in a total of 9721 positive cases were reported from the city of Surat, from January until today in the city. The highest cases in Surat were reported from the Athwa area at 115 followed by 72 from the Limbayat area. A total of 402 patients were discharged from various private and government hospitals in the city of Surat with this total patients discharged by Thursday reaching 43,564. (with data from Sohini Ghosh)

