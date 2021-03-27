No compromise on Rayalaseema LI: KCR scheme





Prime Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday assured the Assembly that the State government would not compromise its stance on the Rayalaseema elevator irrigation scheme taken over by the Andhra Pradesh government to the detriment of the former. In the same way, he said, the government would not give up even a drop of water from its 15.9 tmcft share in the right channel of the Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme which was denied by Karnataka. Responding to the debate on the Draft Law on Acquisitions, Mr. Rao praised the State government saying it got some programs which resulted in 1.3% increase in GSDP despite the pandemic. The main reason for this was the 17.37% increase in agriculture. The Ajax of Korars, which was the dream of the government, was actually going for 1.25 acres. The government would add 16 to 17 acres in ayacut every year onwards. In response to the criticisms of the President of the Congress Legislature Mallu Bhatti Vikramarkas that the government had pushed the State into a debt trap, Mr. Rao said the GSDP had risen from 4.51 lek crore to 9.78 lek crore which was not possible without incurring a large amount of capital expenditure to create wealth. Telangana was ranked 25th in borrowing by 29 States, according to the Auditors and Auditor General and the Central Statistics Organization. The RBI had also acknowledged that Telangana was among the three states to use minimum borrowing due to fiscal prudence. The state had never used overdraft. Emphasizing that Telangana had achieved a comprehensive growth in all sectors, Mr. Rao said banks were claiming to buy bonds issued by the State government when the RBI put them up for auction on Tuesday. They eagerly awaited the Telangana government’s offers in those days. Invariably, the offer was made with a repayment period of 25 to 40 years, which interested the lenders. Mr Rao said the percentage of land mass in the state would come under the Dharani portal radar to identify ownership. They will be given coordinates which can never be confused. Already, coverage was 1.53 acres of 2.77 acres. Transactions would be run by the system to enable the sale and purchase of land, the bestowal of inheritance rights, and the execution of gift deeds. He pledged investment support from the government under Rytu Bandhu to podu growers after resolving the darbar praja issues. The government committed itself to protecting their livelihoods and forest lands. Mr Rao said he had asked TRS executives to meet with 1.53 beneficiaries of government welfare programs in the Nagarjunasagar constituency to explain the good things that are happening. The programs were not stopped despite the coronavirus. Per capita income, per capita energy use and agricultural production were on the rise. The Central Electricity Authority had announced that the State was able to meet a demand of 28,000 MW.

