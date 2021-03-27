Amazon Workers’ Union Push Draws Global Attention | Retail news

Birmingham, Alabama, United States One Monday afternoon, several Amazon workers and local allies showed up to draw attention to the ongoing battle over whether to merge the online retail giants’ hub in Bessemer, a city of about 27,000 people. Taking over the parking lot of Unity CME Church, workers held speeches amid cheers and shouts urging Amazon to better treat its employees.

I’m ready to fight. I’m tired. I want everyone to hear me, they were in this together, said Linda Burns, an Amazon worker who shared her experience being reprimanded by a supervisor because it lasted too long during a spa break.

Burns is one of a small but growing number of Amazon workers who are making public calls for a union at Bessemer Warehouse. With just a few days until the polls close on March 29, most of the more than 5,800 workers in the country have not yet cast their ballots.

As Burns addressed a small crowd on March 22, a crowd of TV news cameras drilled their lenses on her, noting how much attention the typical quiet Birmingham suburb has attracted in recent weeks. If the pro-union campaign prevails, Bessemer will become Amazon’s first unified structure in the US (Amazon has several unified structures overseas).

Media fury

Returning to his office a day after the rally in the church parking lot, Josh Brewer, the main organizer of the campaigns, comments on the number of media calls he has made in recent weeks. It’s far from the start of voting in early February, when sporadic national reporting was done largely away from Washington, DC and Seattle, where Amazon is headquartered.

Democratic members of Congress join representatives of the Retail, Wholesale, and Departments Union gathered outside the Amazon fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama on March 5 to advocate for the ongoing union vote. [File: Bill Barrow/AP Photo]

Brewer, who is a member of the Retail, Wholesale and Departments Union (RWDSU), a national labor union with more than 60,000 members across the US, said that in addition to local and national media, at least 25 networks internationals have sent at least one crew each. As he finished saying this, he glanced to see that an Australian network was calling him.

As he retreated to the RWDSU office parking lot, Brewer noted the barbecue restaurant, Jim N Nicks, where he and his colleagues often had lunch.

At one point, I had a drone in front of and behind me, Brewer said.

While media attention has reached the point where Brewer must now prioritize pro-union workers on a part-time basis, he and others hope global attention will encourage reluctant workers to vote yes for the union in Alabama and elsewhere.

RWDSU has previously said that more than 1,000 Amazon employees across the country have sought out the organization seeking information about the merging of their jobs.

Complaints in the workplace

For its part, Amazon said it offers a comprehensive benefits package for its U.S. employees, including health care coverage, parental leave, and 401 (k) match benefits that many other U.S. jobs do not offer salaried employees. hours.

With an initial salary of at least $ 15 an hour, Amazon also pays more than double the federal minimum wage. (Alabama has no state minimum wage.) Indeed, when the Bessemer site opened last March, coinciding with the start of the coronavirus pandemic, it was seen as a much-needed boost to the local economy.

But many local workers have pointed to other box chains nearby where unionized workers do more and said working for Amazon is much more exhausting. They complain about intensive surveillance, limited vacations, and heavy consumption of their bodies.

Many of these complaints about how Amazon treats its employees are not new. Workers who have to urinate in bottles have now become part of American folklore (though the company denies the claim), and the company has an alarmingly high number of workers who have either been seriously injured or even killed at work, according to leaked documents discovered by the Center for Research Reporting.

Many of the complaints about how Amazon treats its employees are not new, including intensive oversight, limited rest time, and the consumption of work it receives on workers’ bodies [File: Brendan McDermid/Reuters]

While Alabama is still in the midst of a pandemic, many workers would like to see an additional $ 2 an hour for the risk pay that restored a benefit that was added to essential workers previously in the pandemic but was taken in June, despite the Amazon record on record profits over the past year mainly due to the pandemic.

Then theres the issue of off time or TOT. Workers at Bessemer say they have only been given so much time each day to go to the toilet, take a water break and get something to eat.

According to workers, these vacations have been strictly patrolled and every extra second off duty is determined and recorded. Once an employee has spent many minutes off duty, workers say they are automatically fired, highlighting incredibly high turnover rates for the company across the country. (In some countries, facility turnover rates on Amazon are up to 89 to 107 percent, according to a March 2020 report from the National Draft Employment Law.)

The facility is so large that workers often compare it to Buckingham Palace, raising concerns about whether or not they will have enough time to walk to a toilet or water dispenser and whether there will be a line or a glass in available when they get there.

This TOT can be added especially quickly if workers lose early start time.

Darryl Richardson, a voter who is responsible for first contact with RWDSU, said he experienced at least one incident in which his manager changed shifts at the last minute and notified him through an internal company application of something he and others say it is common.

In an email statement to Al Jazeera, Amazon spokeswoman Heather Knox said more than 90 percent of affiliates on our Bessemer site say they would recommend Amazon as a good place to work with their friends.

In response to workers’ complaints about the holidays, Knox confirmed that workers take two 30-minute breaks during 10-hour shifts, noting that employees work four days, three days off, and that the Bessemer fulfillment center has more than 15 toilets on site. and multiple bathrooms on each floor.

Employees can also take short breaks at any time to use the bathroom, grab water or a snack, or talk to their co-workers, manager or other support staff, such as HR, all of these are paid leave, reads the statement.

And while Amazon does not believe that RWDSU represents the majority of our employees ‘views, the statement added, it respects our employees’ right to join, form or not to join a trade union or other legal organization. their choice, without fear of retaliation, intimidation, or harassment.

Decisive vote

With just a few days ahead of schedule, both parties are still trying to file their case. According to pro-union organizers, they are making several hundred phone calls a day, hoping to shake up undecided voters.

According to workers, Amazon is still sending some anti-union daily phone messages, pushing the message that if workers join, they could lose their benefits. (Some workers also expressed concern about a U.S. Postal Service mailbox that was installed after voting began and is in the direct sight of some of the company’s surveillance cameras.)

In terms of outcome predictions, former University of Alabama professor of labor law Harry Hopkins thinks there is little chance the union will be successful. In an email, he told Al Jazeera it is extremely difficult to organize a unit as large as the Bessemers.

As Amazon posts record profits and consumers trapped at home during the coronavirus pandemic continue to rely on the site, workers continue to demand better wages and safer terms [File: Brendan McDermid/Reuters]

But Joshua Freeman, emitus professor of work history at Queens College at New York City University, said there is no way to predict the outcome until the results come.

“If I were a betting man, I would reject this bet altogether,” Freeman told Al Jazeera. Most high-profile, large-scale union elections in the South in recent decades have failed. But, you know, this is a different industry than most of those choices involved. And some have won.

One big thing that RWDSU has in its favor is that many older workers, especially those who previously belonged to a union have been very vocal in their support for this union.

As for what happens if union unification is successful, Freeman said the process from start to finish is extremely elaborate.

If the majority of workers are for the union, companies are obliged to get involved in what we call negotiations in good faith, but it is not obliged to sign a contract, and a very large percentage of situations like this when workers win votes, they never get a first contract, Freeman said.

In that case, the constant coverage of global news could play a role on Amazon by taking the union more seriously, especially as Freeman said, if it cares about protecting its public image.