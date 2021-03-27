International
What is Earth Hour Day? Details about the meaning and observance of the day
One of the biggest international environmental activities Earth Hour Day 2021 will be celebrated this year on March 27, 2021. Individuals, businesses and leaders from all over the world will come together to conserve some energy by attending the event. The event was introduced by the World Wide Fund, WWF in 2007. While Earth Hour Day will be celebrated tomorrow, many people have been curious to know what Earth Hour Day is. Here is a look at the meaning of Earth Hour Day and when Earth Hour 2021 will be this year.
What is Earth Hour Day?
Earth Hour Day 2021 is being observed on March 27 this year. The day is an annual celebration where people from all over the world turn off all electricity consumption for 60 minutes. Hence it is called Earth Hour. This time Earth Hour 2021 will be observed on March 27 at 8.30 PM local time.
Movement helps save huge energy consumption worldwide. The purpose of the day is to shed light on nature, climate change and sustainable development around the world. The official Earth Hour Day website reads how to bring together millions of people, businesses and leaders from around the world to shed light on the urgent need to address the loss of nature and climate change. With evidence showing a close link between nature destruction and the rising incidence of infectious disease outbreaks like COVID-19, Earth Hour 2021 will bring people online to talk about nature. Here is a look at the meaning of Earth Hour Day.
Importance of Earth Hour Day
Every year since 2007, millions of people participate in the global event to raise awareness about climate change. The day is of great importance as it calls for action in different roles and ways people can act to raise awareness of the importance of nature. While attending during the day is simple, the day has been noticed by millions of people in different places. Turning off electricity for an hour worldwide also helps reduce carbon footprint and also saves energy. This year many iconic landmarks including the Eiffel Tower, Tokyo Skytree, Hong Kong Victoria Harbor, Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City, the Colosseum in Rome, Rova of Antananarivo in Madagascar, ???? The Old Mutual Tower UAP in Nairobi, the Sydney Opera House, Niagara Falls, Taipei 101 and Gardens by the Bay in Singapore will turn off their lights in a symbolic gesture of support for Earth Hour night. This year most of the events will be held practically due to the pandemic.
