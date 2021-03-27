As vaccine expansion expands in LA County, colored communities are still lagging behind





Los Angeles County continues to vaccinate residents with plans to extend eligibility to all adults 16 and older by mid-April. But even as the long spread reaches more people, some communities continue to get vaccinations at a lower rate than others. Approximately three months after the vaccines were distributed, the LA County expanded entitlement beyond health care workers to the front line to more the public as supplies increased. But new data continue to show that areas of the county most affected by the pandemic have low levels of COVID-19 vaccination, while inoculations are highest in neighborhoods that have seen relatively low incidence rates throughout the pandemic. County health officials said Friday that vaccination levels for Black, Latino, and American Indians have not reached those of white Americans. Dr. Paul Simon, chief science officer at the LA County Department of Public Health, said the county made progress in vaccinating more people, including Latino, Native American, and Black residents. However, there are significant inequalities with significantly lower coverage levels between Latinos and blacks, he said. County vaccination records as of Wednesday continue to show lower levels in Southern Los Angeles, the Antelope Valley, East Los Angeles pockets, the San Gabriel Valley and the eastern part of the San Fernando Valley. But South LA, parts of East LA, the Antelope Valley and the pockets of the San Gabriel Valley were among the areas hardest hit during the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 county data as of Friday show that Cudahy, a lower-income city made up mostly of people of color, has an all-time COVID-19 death rate of 327 per 100,000 people, and a rate of of issues at all times more than 19,000 per 100,000 people. About 19.3% of the adult community population has been vaccinated since Friday. Other lower-income communities with higher rates of coronavirus cases such as Bell and South LA have vaccinated less than 20% of their population three months in a row. Meanwhile, high-income, mostly white Bel Air has had only two COVID-19 deaths throughout the pandemic for a death rate of about 13 per 100,000 people, and an all-time case rate of about 5,238 per 100,000 people. As of Friday, about 46.7% of Bel Air’s adult population had been vaccinated. Other relatively affluent communities, including Brentwood, Culver City, South Pasadena, Arcadia, and Porter Ranch, have all been vaccinated for more than 40% of their populations, despite having some of the lowest coronavirus case rates in the county. . Cities in communities with the highest incidence rates generally appear to have lower percentages of people vaccinated against COVID-19. Previous analyzes by LA County health officials have found locations such as South LA, Eastern LA, Antelope Valley, San Gabriel Valley pockets, and areas near ports have had higher cases overall but had lower rates of vaccination. While analyzes have a limitation on what cities have different proportions of populations acceptable for the vaccine, officials recently said “the findings are deeply troubling.” Although many of the wealthier communities with lower rates tend to have a higher percentage of people over 65 than the most affected areas, county officials say there are still disparities in vaccination levels among those 65 and older. high. Simon said while vaccination rates are generally higher among those 65 and older, he said officials “continue to see lower vaccination rates among blacks, Latinos and Native Americans and Alaska natives.” “For example, Rancho Park has a 90% vaccination rate between the ages of 65 and up, and many other affluent areas have rates above 80%,” Simon said. “While many of the lower income communities have rates that fall below 50% of vaccination.” With vaccines set to expand to all adults in LA County by mid-April, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the county “will remain laser focused to ensure a fair distribution of vaccines.” “. Next week, the public health department expects to receive 340,000 vaccine doses 21% more than the supply received this past week. Of the doses the county expects to receive next week, 65% will go to vaccine providers located in vulnerable and severely affected communities, particularly areas that fall below the lowest quarter of the State Healthy Countries Index, such as and areas that had the highest COVID -19 case rates. “The more people who are vaccinated, the closer we are to ending the horrific number of pandemic-related deaths,” Ferrer said. “We know the virus does not respect borders and we remain very concerned about reports of increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in a growing number of countries.”



