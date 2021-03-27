Night stop roads, partial closures do not work: Tough Vardhan | India News





Night police and weekend closures will not have much effect on coronavirus transmission but public health measures, such as vaccinations, could slow India’s second wave of Covid, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told the Times Economic Conclave. Network India on Friday.

Physical distancing is an established non-pharmaceutical intervention to suppress Covid transmission, Vardhan said, adding instructions for it should be based on evidence. In this context, partial closures such as overnight stop or weekend closures would not have much impact on the broadcast.

He said the government would expand vaccination by gradually lowering the age limit to qualify, but it was necessary to first protect people who are at greater risk and those involved in responding to the pandemic. The government is working around the clock assessing various parameters with the aim of expanding the coverage umbrella to other parts of the population.

He said India’s response to the pandemic had been guided by science from the beginning. From day one, we are relying solely on the evolution of scientific evidence to drive our decision-making to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. Our control strategies that have been evaluated worldwide were based on such scientific data. He added that India was using the genome sequence to preserve all the changes in the nature of the virus.

He, however, said the second wave was inevitable despite India’s preemptive and proactive approach. Historically, pandemics have come in waves and Covid is no exception. This was evidenced when the second wave hit Europe and America.

Vardhan said India is now better prepared to meet the challenges posed by Covid. Vaccination forms an essential part of the country’s response strategy although it is not clear whether vaccines prevent transmission and how long their protection lasts. He also said that about six vaccines are in various stages of testing and will be given permission to meet all legal requirements.

