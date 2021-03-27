Today’s top headlines from The Telegraph





Welcome to your early morning news conference from The Telegraph – a summary of the main stories we are covering on Saturday. To receive notifications twice a day by email, subscribe to our Home Page newsletterfor free. 1. Exclusive: Over 70 years old to receive Covid booster vaccines from September Over 70s will start receiving Covid boosting vaccines from September to protect them from new variants of the virus as the government moves forward with the spread of its strokes. In an interview with Telegraph, Nadhim Zahawi, the minister of vaccines, revealed details of the plan, which will see some people have three doses within the first 10 months of the strokes used.Read the full story. 2. Lady Pamela Hicks reveals Queen tour joke and ‘extraordinary arm muscles’ To the rest of the world, the Queen is a distant figure to be admired from afar, a face on a coin, a wave or a smile on television. But for Mrs. Pamela Hicks, she is a childhood friend and confidant, a great imitator, Highland dance partner, and chocolate lover.Read the full story. 3. The post-Brexit City Agreement goes one step closer Britain and the European Union have moved one step closer to a post-Brexit deal for the City after reaching an agreement to set up a co-operation forum on regulating financial services. The Memorandum of Understanding sets out the terms of the engagement between the two sides but does not yet give the City of London access to the EU Single Market. It must be agreed by the 27 EU member states.Read the full story. 4. Alex Salmond returns to politics to lead the new pro-independence Alba Party Alex Salmond has formed a rival party for SNP independence in a sensational move that Scotland’s leading poll said could leave Nicola Sturgeons’ hopes of securing a Holyrood majority in disarray. In an extraordinary escalation in the rift between Mr Salmond and his former ombudsman, the former first minister announced that he would become the leader of the new Alba Party, which will stand dozens of candidates across Scotland in May.Read the full story. 5. Toddler died after being left alone for six days while his mother celebrated his 18th birthday Social services have launched a review after a toddler died when she was left alone for almost a week while her mother celebrated her 18th birthday. Verphy Kudi went out with her 20-month-old daughter, Asiah, the day she turned 18, celebrating across the country for six days as the baby died of starvation. On Friday, Kudi, now 19, admitted to the murder.Read the full story. Stay up to date with the latest news and policies from the Telegraph throughout the day.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos