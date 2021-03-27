International
Students, Alumnae Rally at Demand Mills College in Oakland Stay Open – CBS San Francisco
OAKLAND (KPIX) – The fight to save a historic East Bay women’s college continued on Friday as Mills College announced a partnership to house 200 UC Berkeley beginners on the Oakland campus this fall. Its part of an effort that can help the school that has financial problems get a lot of money.
The announcement came on the same day as a rally where more than 100 people gathered to keep the college from closing.
READ MORE: The historic San Jose Palace will be relocated on Sunday
An enthusiastic and sometimes angry group of students, staff and alumni gathered Friday afternoon determined to find a way to escape Mills College. They said the school plays an important role in the community.
I stand with all of you to demand that the caretakers return to the drawing table, Oakland City Council member Sheng Thao told the group of protesters. She took classes at Mills when she was in college.
Last week, the school announced that, within the next two years, it will no longer offer four-year degrees and will instead move to an institute by 2023. All this because of financial issues that were amplified during the pandemic.
We want to be involved in decisions. We want to try to raise funds, said Mills College student Zoe Kendrick. She graduated from Los Gatos High School and said she fought there because of the fact that she was identified as a lesbian.
READ MORE: The 'Flex Pool' program matches homeless San Francisco with vacant apartments
It was really hard to be that different and I just wanted a place to feel at home, she said.
Kendrick said she found a home at Mills College, a school for all women founded in Oakland in 1852. About half of students identify as LGBT and 65 percent identify as people of color.
Importers’s important to support this student community because these students become leaders and they represent voices that otherwise often do not get the representation and attention they deserve, said Kalie Caetano, a Mills College staff member and union representative.
Many of the speakers on Friday said they wanted the opportunity to talk to believers about their ideas for working through the financial crisis and keeping Mills as a four-year college. They say that, so far, the college has not asked for their contribution.
MORE NEWS: Sonoma seniors Celebrate Full Vaccination with a day at the Plaza
KPIX contacted Mills College for comment but received no response before the broadcast.
