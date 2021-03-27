No more Norfolk virtual council meetings from May





Norfolk councils have raised concerns about keeping people safe as virtual meetings will end in May. The government announced Thursday that emergency legislation allowing virtual council meetings will not be extended, an action called “extremely disappointing” by the Local Government Association (LGA). James Jamieson, president of the LGA, said: “Governments have a roadmap from blocking states that indoor gatherings or events – organized by a business, charity, public body or similar organization – can not be organized more quickly until on May 17th. “However, the councils will not be able to hold remote meetings from May 7. MPs will retain the right to participate remotely until at least June 21, but the powers that will be in the House of Commons will not give time to legislation for the same advisers. “ Mr Jamieson called on the government to reverse the decision, allow councils to hold meetings flexibly and not force councilors to hold face-to-face meetings until all restrictions have been lifted. You may also want to check out: These calls were echoed by Norfolk county council leader Andrew Proctor, who said virtual meetings have worked well over the past year.



Andrew Proctor, leader of the Norfolk County Council. Photo: Norfolk County Council.

– Credit: Norfolk County Council He said: Time is not on our side, but we are examining the details and consequences of the government decision not to extend the permission for virtual council meetings beyond the May elections. We will ensure that everything we propose meets Covid safe rules. “ A spokeswoman for the North Norfolk County Council warned that a new location might be needed for larger meetings. Senior officers and members will review runoff options by May 7, she said, adding: “Given how our vulnerable or protective members may be affected in their representative roles in relation to their safety and well-being .



North Norfolk County Council

– Credit: Archant “For larger meetings, such as the full council or our annual meeting, a possible change of venue will have to be considered, as it may not be possible to arrange these meetings as usual in council offices due to of measures of social distancing. “However, considering alternative venues for such meetings will present some challenges, such as IT and the use of the microphone.” Kings Lynn and West Norfolk council have said they are looking to make arrangements for how meetings can be conducted in a secure manner, which may include live streaming of meetings.

