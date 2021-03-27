We are now better prepared to face the challenges posed by the pandemic: The fierce Vardhan





from

Rahul Shivshankar In the Times Network India Conclave Economy 2021 – Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Science and Technology, talks about the current situation of Covid-19 in the country and how vaccination is planned to maintain an increased control of virus cases. Edited excerpts:

Rahul Shivshankar:

Because there has been so much talk about interruptions caused by Covid, is there any probability or possibility of a blockage?



Dr Harsh Vardhan: You see, vaccinating people is continuing and is increasing its pace every day that passes. Priority groups have been identified based on the recommendations of the national expert group for administration of vaccines for Covid-19. The focus is on protecting those at highest risk of mortality and those involved in the pandemic response. To date, 5.31 doses of vaccine have been administered in the country. You can estimate that in January, the daily coverage was 2.4 lakh while in the last week of March, it was 20 lakh doses per day. Now, the government has expanded coverage for citizens over 45 years, the rate of vaccination will increase further. In terms of imposing restrictions, it should be understood that the Covid-19 situation continues to evolve and change every day. The silver lining here is that we are better prepared now to tackle any challenge that presents itself in our path. Crucial steps involving the strict implementation of Covid protocols as well as the creation of micro-retention zones wherever necessary will be used to maintain control over the increase in the number of cases. Rahul Shivshankar: You are emphasizing a lot on the vaccine, how can you do that in an Andolan Jan and what are the future plans in this regard?

Dr Harsh Vardhan: Stakeholders in ministries, departments, professional bodies, medical colleges, NGOs, CSOs, media houses, the private sector, the youth and women network are involved in this direction which is being coordinated as Andolan. The continuous vaccination machine is being strengthened every day to increase the number of vaccines administered daily.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos