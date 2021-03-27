I thought beekeeping would be easy. The bees had other plans

Long before Game of Thrones Daenerys Targaryen, there drove a crazy Irish queen in the shape of a bee. Ruling the smooth soils of Ardee, Co Louth, this bee queen won the title because of her fierce temperament and a strong army of protective worker bees.

And so, when I visited him on one of the first days of beekeeping, I learned two things. First, how fascinating these insects were in their thousands as they flew around me, and equally, I learned how fast I could escape.

Then, I thought beekeeping would be straightforward, practical and dare I say it easy. I thought that with a certain amount of book reading and instructions on YouTube, I too would become a successful beekeeper. I thought I could turn my hand towards this scary hive and own them. The bees, it turned out, had other plans.

That day I found myself in the bubble because of my father. He has been a beekeeper for over 40 years, and made the whole process seem easy. I followed him, thinking his ability could be easily copied. He easily handled the crazy queen and a few other hives. He had patience while I immediately expected from everything.

I watched (from a safe distance) as thousands upon thousands of insects surrounded a man who was deep in thought and not bothered by the apparent chaos. I knew then that while there was no short cut to becoming a beekeeper, it would be a worthwhile pursuit of perfect entry into one of the world’s oldest professions.

A life of bees

Bees were a constant in my childhood, albeit from a much safer distance. I remember the days when Id finds small boxes on the kitchen table, and being a curious child opens them. Inside were the smallest group of bees imaginable, spinning behind a plastic sheet. It all felt perfectly normal to me. Every house had bees in the kitchen, for sure?

Beekeeper Barry ORourke: From March to September, things get busier and beekeepers have to visit their hives once a week.



The beehives were like tall buildings at the back of the garden. If you walked close enough, you could just see their little bodies a dusty yellow from all the pollen they were collecting. During the summer the lawn was turned into an airport terminal, with a constant stream of bees flying in and out like clockwork.

But the bees were eventually driven back into the mud. After 30 years of marriage to a beekeeper, my mother was bitten one day and developed an allergic reaction. She still let my dad hold them, a sign I always think of a true love. But back to the farms and bogs of Louth they went.

Beekeeping: how to get started

If you are interested in keeping bees, it can be difficult to figure out where or how to start. How do I get a bee? What equipment do I need? How long will it take?

The first step you should consider is joining your local beekeeping association. There are many associations across the country, all found on the website of the Federation of the Irish Beekeepers Association. In an association, experienced beekeepers spend the time training and retraining of beginners with lectures, demonstrations, tips and instructions. There are community beekeepers who allow members to visit and learn how to treat beehives in a collaborative learning environment. The ultimate goal is to give beginners a taste of the craft and enable them to care for their hives independently.

For his entire beekeeping career, my father has been a member of the Louth Beekeepers Association. Founded in 1910, its a community immersed in promoting beekeeping for all. Where he learned to perfect his craft, he says, and continues to, as he admits that no one will ever know everything he might know about beekeeping.

Obshte an endless hobby of facts and information, and with more than 70 beginners joining in February, this is a great sign of more people getting involved.

If you live in a city or town, can you still keep bees?

Some people think that to keep bees you need acres of land and city life makes it impossible. But bees can travel more than three miles in search of food. All a hive needs is a safe space to protect it from animals and human interference. So the corner of a small garden or on a roof can be more than ideal.

Many farmers or free property owners are happy to cut hives in their fields and many companies in towns and cities have begun to take advantage of green initiatives that restore bees to our facilities.



Beekeepers can be found everywhere in Ireland. The important thing is to make sure there are not too many hives in each place that could empty a food source.

Many farmers or free property owners are happy to cut hives in their fields and many companies in towns and cities have begun to take advantage of green initiatives that restore bees to our facilities.

How long does it take?

There is a typical beekeeping calendar to be mindful of. The bees hibernate from September to March and so very little work is needed during these months except to check if food is available and for any damage to the hives. The hive itself never opens.

From late March to September, things get busier and you will visit a hive once a week. A simple routine beekeeper they use when visiting a hive comes from Hoopers’ Five Questions, which ask:

Do the bees have enough room to expand and store honey or to lay eggs?

Eggs is a queen present and laying?

Development Are the bees growing as you expected? Are there any developing queen cells? (A sign of them probably full)

Does the disease have any signs of disease or mites?

Do the shops have enough food until your next visit?

On average this can take 10 minutes per hive, per week. But judging by my dads routine, tea and a discussion about the hives always get in the way. Beekeeping is first and foremost a social endeavor.

How is honey obtained? And is it ethical?

The queen’s exception is a thin sheet of metal which prevents the queen from entering the honey supers. It is too big. Worker bees do not have that problem. The frames below the excluder, where the queen is, will have eggs. The frames on top, which can only be accessed by worker bees, will have honey.

No beekeeper wants to kill or harm a bee while harvesting honey. Honey is enough for bees, only surplus is taken. On average about 20 kg of honey can be collected per hive, per year.

As pollinators, bees play a vital role in our food cycle.



Getting honey from bee hives is done through a process called extraction. Honey frames are taken from the hive and wax covers are removed. They are then placed inside the slots of a machine called an extractor which looks like a giant steel drum.

The extractor spins with tremendous speed and this movement draws honey from each frame. The honey then penetrates down through a gorge at the bottom and is filtered.

Does local honey work on straw fever?

People with grass allergies or fevers can place tremendous trust in local honey as a cure for their symptoms. Local honey is said to be effective because it uses the same pollen from flowers and crops in your area, which can worry you. By eating it, you can increase your tolerance. Store-bought honey can be micro-filtered and thus the properties can be diluted.

Do all honey taste the same?

Each bunch of honey tastes and looks different depending on the source of the flower. Irish honey is of a very high quality and constantly wins awards on the world stage.

A study by Dublin City University and Dublin Trinity College in 2018 found that Irish honey in particular contains health benefits comparable to the world-renowned manuka honey from New Zealand.

Martin ORourke has been a beekeeper for over 40 years.



How can we help bees?

There are many simple ways to help bee populations without becoming a beekeeper. Some of which ask you to do nothing, literally.

Dandelions are a vital source of food for bees after the winter break. One of the best things you can do is give up cutting your lawn and let it grow in your garden.

Planting flowers and trees friendly to pollinators can improve the space for bee buying. Borax and trees such as lilies and willow are rich in pollen and nectar and are excellent additions to any garden. Visit the Pollinator All-Ireland plan website (pollinators.ie) for great information.

Why should you consider it

Dad always says bees are like canaries in the coal mine for our environment. When they are suffering, it is a warning sign that we should all take very seriously. We all know that bees are important to our world. Pollutants play a vital role in our food cycle. But it always seems strange to me that with every warning or catastrophe of climate change we see, not much has ever been done to rectify the ongoing destruction of bee populations.

My of a generation that understands my choices and my lifestyle can have a direct impact on local biodiversity. Learning beekeeping is one way I feel I can create my own footprint. It also takes me off and on my phone. It’s challenging. And basically, her crazy fun queens and all.