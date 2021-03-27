More young Canadians seriously ill with COVID-19 being hospitalized: experts

TORONTO – Doctors across Canada are warning they are seeing an increase in young Canadians being hospitalized with more serious complications from COVID-19.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Abdu Sharkawy previously told CTV’s Your Morning that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is infecting more those under the age of 40, largely due to increased circulation of more transmissible variants.

“We are seeing younger and healthier people developing this disease because they are unvaccinated and these variants are likely to hit them,” Sharkawy said on Wednesday.

“You do not know where you will end up in that number and unfortunately, we are seeing some pretty tragic consequences of that,” he added.

According to new modeling by the Canada Public Health Agency, Canada is on track to see a “strong resurgence” of COVID-19 cases across the country if these variants continue to spread and become more common, and whether public health measures remain current levels.

New long-range forecasts released Friday show that the highest incidence of COVID-19 is currently being experienced in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and parts of Ontario, while overall incidence rates are higher. young people aged 20 to 39 and have fallen among older Canadians.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam said as of Friday, over 7,100 different cases have been reported across Canada, with variant B.1.1.7 accounting for more than 90 percent of those infections.

During a press conference, Tam said coronavirus variants could affect young Canadians more than older generations because many older and vulnerable groups have already been vaccinated.

“This circulation of COVID-19 in younger, more mobile, and societal adults poses a continuing risk of spreading to high-risk populations and settings, and of continuing transmission to the community,” Tam said.

She noted that it is important to remember “although serious illness is less common in younger age groups, serious or prolonged illness can occur at any age”.

Dr. Raywat Deonandan, an epidemiologist at the University of Ottawa, told CTV News Channel on Friday that the variants have almost created “a whole new pandemic”.

“This is not the same disease we have been dealing with over the past year. The new variants are a terrible threat, they are more contagious and deadly, so our old mitigation strategies may not be enough.” explained Deonandan.

However, he reiterated that COVID-19 vaccines will still work against most of these variants.

“Our best bet to get out of this quickly is to refrain from unnecessary exposure and increase vaccination as much as we can,” Deonandan said.

He added that vaccine reluctance, as well as waiting for a particular vaccine instead of getting what is offered first increases the risks that these variants pose to individuals and communities.

“If we have doses available and people are growing to take them within their time, it slows down the overall process and prolongs the suffering of the population unnecessarily,” Deonandan said.

“Every day you go unvaccinated is a day that you are at risk of getting COVID and therefore you are at risk of being hospitalized, at risk of prolonged COVID and at risk of death,” he added.

Deonandan said Canada will achieve herd immunity and return to normal more quickly and is likely to stifle most variants of concern if people are vaccinated as soon as possible and maintain current public health restrictions.

Toronto Emergency Physician Dr. Kashif Pirzada was recently introduced on social media to share the lung images of COVID-19 patients to highlight the tax that COVID-19 is taking on young people.

In one set of images, a group of healthy lungs from a 30-year-old are seen next to a couple by a 35-year-old teacher who tested positive for variant B.1.1.7, which was first discovered in the UK.

The infected lung group appears to be completely covered by a white shade. Pirzada told CTV Toronto earlier this is what the lungs look like when filled with fluid, which makes it extremely difficult to breathe.

“We are all somewhat shocked at how young these patients are,” Pirzada said. “What worries us is that people are not aware of this. People are taking risks, they are going to crowded environments, but they have no idea how bad it is. [COVID-19] is taking “.

Dr. Daniel Kalla, head of the emergency department at St. Louis Hospital. Paul in downtown Vancouver said at a news conference Monday that scans showing fluid-filled lungs are familiar to any doctor in the country who treats patients with COVID-19.

Kalla said it is “vital” that young people understand these risks associated with the coronavirus can also affect them.

“We’ve had a few cases in St Paul with people who were literally fine the night before, who then not only put on life support, but put on bypasses because their lungs don’t … work anymore, and it happens so fast, “Kalla explained.

While he acknowledges that young and healthy people who contract COVID-19 usually recover, Kalla says the new coronavirus remains a “very unpredictable virus”.

“I know there is this false sense of security because most healthy people get along well with it, but a certain percentage will get extremely ill and some of them will die,” Kalla said.

“You can’t just rely on the fact that you were healthy before you had COVID,” he added.

The senior BC doctor said Thursday she worries that the spread of variants, especially variant B.1.1.7, could lead to more serious diseases for all ages.

“Now we have seen data especially from the UK, but also some other countries as well, which show that they may have increased the severity of the disease in young people and across the age spectrum,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry during a press conference.

In an interview with CTV Regina, Saskatchewan Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Susan Shaw warned that getting sick with a variant of the coronavirus could lead to different and more serious complications than that of the original virus.

“We are definitely seeing young people being as susceptible to the COVID virus as anyone else, and that when people get COVID – especially with one variant – it is a more serious illness that can cause more harm,” Shaw said.

Shaw stressed the importance of young people continuing to follow public health constraints so as not to overload the health care system.

“I’m really concerned because if young people are getting sick and our hospitals are going to try to help manage and care for everyone because of the increased spread of the virus, we’re all in a difficult situation,” Shaw said. tha.

