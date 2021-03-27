International
“Do not shoot,” the Ethiopian father begged the Eritrean soldiers, the girl says
ADIGRAT, Ethiopia (Reuters) – Fourteen-year-old Mibrak Esayus recalls the day last November when she said Eritrean soldiers stormed her home in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and killed her mother and father.
There were 10 days in the Ethiopian military campaign against fighters from the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF), the former ruling party in the region, after their surprise attack on federal army bases in Tigray.
The family heard gunshots outside their home in the town of Zalambessa, on the border with Eritrea, around dawn, Mibrak said. Eritrean soldiers exploded around noon.
Her father, a priest at the local Ethiopian Orthodox Church, begged them not to shoot, she told Reuters.
They shot him in the chest with three bullets … Then they shot my mother in the back.
Mibrak said she was shot in the thigh while her five younger siblings, aged one to 12, screamed in horror. Soldiers shouted at them to be quiet, lighting a straw when they left, she said.
Mibrak is among more than two dozen civilians in Tigray who told Reuters they had been victims, or witnesses, of shootings, gang rapes and looting by Eritrean soldiers.
Reuters verified parts of Mibraks’s account with her aunt and uncle, now caring for her and her five siblings; through her medical records at a hospital in Adigrat, the nearest largest city; and with parishioners from the church of her fathers who said they attended the memorial service of her parents.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who has faced growing international pressure to address reports of human rights abuses during the Tigray conflict, said Friday that Eritrea had agreed to withdraw troops from the region.
Asked about accounts of killings and abuses by Eritrean soldiers, including those in Zalambessa, Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel said in a message that it was not in our military tradition to kill civilians.
Ethiopia and Eritrea have called reports of atrocities by Eritrean soldiers overburdened, although Abiy, who admitted for the first time this week that Eritrean forces had crossed into Tigray during the fighting, said on Tuesday that his government had raised the issue atrocities with Eritrea. He did not disclose with whom.
Yemane did not respond to requests for comment on Abiys’ announcement of the withdrawal of Eritrean troops. He told Reuters on Tuesday that he believed Abiys’s speech that day had been poorly translated but did not answer questions about which part.
NET OF TERROR
Speaking to Reuters in her two-room apartment aunts, Mibrak said she hid her brothers and sisters under one bed during the fighting. She said they stayed there for two days without food, water and electricity. It felt safer, she said, and they did not have to see their parents’ bodies.
When the fighting calmed down, she sent her four older children to relatives and took herself and the baby to Adigrat Hospital, 36 km (22 miles) further south, where they stayed for more than two months. Her medical records, viewed by Reuters, show she was shot in the thigh and the wound was infected.
Adigrat Bishop Abune Merha Kiristos showed Reuters handwritten lists with the names of 1,151 people he said priests had reported killed in surrounding areas since the start of the conflict, including Mibraks’s parents. Some parishes were not yet accessible to priests, he said.
Aunt Mibraks pulled out a picture of her younger brother and his wife. A young mystachioed boy in a blue suit dressed in white priestly robes stands next to a serious woman.
Do not tell the children, they will start crying, she said, sliding the picture across the table face down. Mibrak holds it and cries at night.
Reporting by a Reuters correspondent in Adigrat; Editing by Alexandra Zavis and Nick Tattersall
