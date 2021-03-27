Old News From the Wenatchee World archives: Plans made for the electric railroad, the Wenatchee River bridge; The fourth furnace added to the silicon plant; E’Lan one of Seattle’s most popular recording arts | Old News

From the Wenatchee World archives
115 years ago 1906
Gardener Orondo HH Swartwood and some of his neighbors have installed a private irrigation system in the area.
Conrad Rose is moving a small villa from the property he recently bought on Chelan Avenue from CV Martin. Rose plans to expand the areas around his brick residence.
Samuel Rosenberg from Seattle, who recently bought the former Ellis-Forde Co. building. on the corner of Orondo and Wenatchee streets, is in Wenatchee making preparations for the construction of a new building on the property. The First National Bank will occupy one of the six rooms planned on the ground floor of the building.
The north house of Mr. Wenatchee. And Mrs. Thomas Walton was the scene of a wedding last night when Noah Brown and Jessie Walton were married by Rev. S. Barnum. The couple will make their home in Wenatchee.
A large and enthusiastic delegation from the Cashmere Trading Club attended a Wenatchee Trade Club meeting last night to present an action plan for securing an electric railway from Wenatchee to Leavenworth, and seeking Wenatchee’s cooperation in advancing the proposal. Cashmere Mayor Jones, Captain Burbank and MO Tibbits delivered speeches on what had been done and noted the advantage of such a line across the valley.
The Chelan County Commission yesterday considered a petition seeking the construction of a bridge over the Wenatchee River to connect the Cascade Orchard tracts with Leavenworth. Surveysht ordered a study on the proposal.
Representatives from Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties have joined what has been called “potentially the biggest industry-wide promotion in American business history”. Operation Home Improvement, a national program, was launched locally by 120 lumber dealers, bankers, contractors, labor unions, home appliance dealers and others at a banquet Wednesday at the Cascadian Hotel. The goal of the program, set in motion by President Eisenhower, is to encourage more people to upgrade their homes and make it easier for them to receive funding, materials and services.
Leonard Jagla was named Athlete of the Year at the Wenatchee Athletes Association’s annual Crab Diet Thursday night.
School board members from Peshawar and Dryden will meet on April 2 to elect a new board consolidated from their memberships. The two separate boards will continue to operate until July 1st. Studies are now being carried out on school buildings in both districts. Dryden board members are Fred Nierman, Otto Reiman, Mabel Abbott, Art Kiehn, John Goehner and Claude Hower. Peshastin board members are Donald W. Nicholson, Carl J. Bergren, Lyle Timpe, Charles E. Foster and Chester A. Routson.
RC Fancher was elected to a four-year term on the Palisades School Board.
Dr. CK Miller and Neil Farquhar have been elected to the board of directors of the Wenatchee Federal Savings and Credit Association.
A fourth furnace is being added to the plant of Keokuk Electro-Metals Co. on Rock Island. The announcement of the expansion, including the addition of 60 employees to the payroll, was made by GL Weissenburger, the company president. The firm, with a current workforce of 225, produces silicon metal. The new installation will be in operation until July.
JM Wade Fruit Co. has leased its Wenatchee warehouse and cold storage facilities to a group of Chelan and Okanogan County manufacturers. The transaction was announced today by JM Wade and newly formed Wenatchee-Chelan-Oroville Fruits Inc. officials.
Ellen Woods Ogilvy, professionally known as E’Lan, was recently voted one of Seattle’s most popular recording artists. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Woods, former residents of the Entity Valley.
The U.S. Forest Service and Okanogan County revitalized this morning at the proposed Winter Wants ski resort in Sandy Butte, formally deciding to study the potential environmental impacts of such a facility. The announcement was made by Okanogan Forest Officer Bill McLaughlin and Okanogan County Commissioner Archie Eiffert. The two agencies will co-operate in producing an environmental impact statement, a draft of which is scheduled to be completed by December.
Bridgeport’s Ben Parsons was elected chairman of the Apple State Commission in Washington.
East Wenatchee’s Peter Rabbit Restaurant Corp has bought Mulligan’s Old Place in Bellingham, bringing to four the number of restaurants owned by the firm. Bruce and Bob Kuske, directors at the firm, say the Bellingham restaurant will be the first of their operations to bear RB McGregor’s name. Other places include the Little Vikings in East Wenatchee and Walla Walla and Little Pedro in Wenatchee. Eventually all four will bear the name of RB McGregor.
The grand opening of the new Imperial Restaurant, 123 Easy St., will be held on Sunday, according to owners Mr. and Mrs. Head Quincy Chamber.
Doug McDougall and Vern Stockwell, both from Wenatchee, are on the board of directors of the Washington-Oregon Conservation Pear Association.
Relatives came from Idaho, Walla Walla, Seattle and Edmonds on March 14 to attend Sarah Cole Moir’s 100th birthday celebration. The celebration was held at the Colonial Vista Nursing Home, where Moir now resides.
A plan by Cusicks Inc. to build three new controlled atmosphere depots in the Sunnyslope area received approval Monday from the Chelan County Planning Commission. The matter now goes to the district commissioners for final action.