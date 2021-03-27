



Can’t play with your iron Tanzania: Reasons and Origin of President John Magufuli’s Legacy 3 hours later Greetings and welcome to this Saturday’s Reason and Origin article on Wednesday, March 27, 2021. This article is about the recent death of Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli last weekend, which occurred a day after his birth in Chato district in Geita province. John Pombe Magufuli, the son of a farmer who was later elected President of Tanzania in 2015, has died at the age of 61. The government issued a statement claiming he had died of a heart attack. Before becoming President, Magufuli was nicknamed ‘Tingatinga’ – the son of a road builder – for his road-building activities when he was Minister of Public Works. He is also known for his anti-corruption and anti-corruption activities. His work aimed at ensuring tangible yields is seen as an example that can be applied to other African countries as a solution to the continent’s need to address the issue of appropriate weapons. Some of his activities include recovering unpaid workers, expelling bribe workers or sometimes not securing a satisfactory harvest on television and canceling vacations including self-employment but calling for a public holiday. Magufuli also banned all travel by authorities to other countries, and he also did not like to travel internationally. During the first years of his reign, his decisions made him very popular. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli was very popular due to his lack of mouth, but in his last days there was criticism and especially about the coronavirus plague. He spoke in support of the US Alliance, but said maintaining independence was important for Tanzania. When he was elected president for a second term in 2020, his opponents accused him of stealing votes and that he continued to intimidate them. As President, he has been accused of inciting dissent and violating the right to freedom of expression and expression of the media. The Magufuli regime has banned several newspapers. Amnesty International says journalists are intimidated. In 2017, MP Tundu Lissu, who came out against President Magufuli in the 2020 presidential election, was shot dead in front of his house, seriously injuring him. Lissu accused the government of trying to kill him because he said it was a state of violence. The government, however, denied the allegations. But dissidents have also praised President John Pombe Magufuli for his role in Tanzania’s development by investing in a number of projects, such as railways that will connect the country and neighboring countries, widen roads and roads. ‘Fast vehicles in the city of Dar es Salaam. He also added electricity to Air Tanzania. So what legacy has President Magufuli left? To discuss all of this, we are on the phone with Baraka Marembo in the town of Tabora in support of the Tanzanian government views. We have also joined Alfred Bishundu who supports the CCM-led party in Kahama city in Shinyanga province. This article was prepared and updated by Cyriaque Muhawenayo at BBC studios in Nairobi, Kenya.

