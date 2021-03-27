



At the beginning of the year, who Tedros chief Adhanom Ghebreyesus had called for countries to work together so that all States can start vaccination within the first 100 days of 2021. 177 countries and economies have started vaccination, he said at a regular press conference, adding that with just 15 days before the 100 days are over, 36 countries are still waiting for vaccines in order to start inoculating health workers and the elderly. In anticipation of the blows Of those countries, 16 are scheduled to receive their first doses from COVAX within the next 15 days, leaving 20 nations on hold. COVAX is ready to deliver, but we cannot deliver vaccines we do not have, Tedros said, pointing to the distorting effect of vaccine export bans and diplomacy, which have caused gross inequality in supply and demand. Moreover, increased demand for shots, and changes in national strategy, have led to delays in securing the tens of millions of doses in which COVAX was counting. Solvable problem Noting that raising all jobs at day 100 is a solvable problem, the UN official urged countries with WHO Emergency Use cleared shots to donate as much as they can as an urgent measure to close the gap, so 20 countries can start vaccinating their healthcare workers and the elderly within the next two weeks. COVAX needs 10 million doses immediately, he said. While acknowledging that contributing doses are a difficult political choice, he asserted that there are many countries that can afford to donate doses with little disruption to their vaccination plans. More in the process Currently, many countries that had invested in COVAX in good faith are disappointed with the bilateral agreements that have left the vaccine initiative short, Tedros said. The WHO and our partners are continuing to work around the clock to find ways to increase production and safe doses, he added, adding that four other inoculations were being evaluated for the WHO Emergency Use List, at least one of which can be approved by the end of April. Sailors and crew, need essential worker status In the respective coverage, five UN agencies on Friday, tried to set priorities COVID-19 vaccinations for seafarers and crews that have been severely affected by pandemic restrictions imposed on travel. Sailors and crew should be protected through vaccination as soon as possible to facilitate their safe movement across borders, said the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), International Labor Organization (ILO), International Maritime Organization (IMO), International Organization for Migration (IOM) and WHO, in a joint declaration. As such, they called on countries that have not done so to designate seafarers and aircraft crews as key workers. We also call on governments to identify and prepare for the challenges of COVID-19 vaccination of seafarers and crew, especially seafarers who spend long periods of time away from their home country, they added.

