Icelandic volcano that had been dormant for more than 6,000 years erupts near Reykjavik

An Icelandic volcano that has been dormant for more than 6,000 years has erupted near Reykjavik.

The current eruption near Mount Fagradalsfjall in Geldingadalur began on March 19 after thousands of small earthquakes in the area in recent weeks.

The eruption – a linear volcanic eruption through which lava erupts – was originally approximately 500-700 meters long, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

It was the first volcanic eruption on the Reykjav .n Peninsula in 781 years – but it was the first time this particular volcano had disappeared in about 6,000 years.

The eruption erupted more than 10 million square meters of lava and reached heights of more than 300 meters.

But the Icelandic Meteorological Office announced on Saturday that volcanic activity had ‘somewhat subsided’ on the Reykjana Peninsula – southwest of the capital Reykjavk.

Despite the reduction in activity, lava continues to flow and poses a ‘local risk’, the agency said.

In a further tweet she added: ‘Gas pollution is not expected to cause much concern to humans, except near the source of the explosion.’

The area is so remote that evacuations were not necessary and no structures were endangered, but there was still concern about the volcano’s proximity to Keflavik International Airport.

However, the aviation warning went down from red to orange on Saturday due to forecasts of minimal ash falling by the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

Residents within a few miles of the erupting volcano are still being advised to keep their windows closed and stay inside wherever possible.

The Prime Minister of Iceland, Katrn Jakobsdttir, previously wrote on Twitter with a post that read: ‘A volcanic eruption has started in Fagradalsfjall on the Reykjana Peninsula.

‘We are monitoring the situation closely and now it is not considered a threat to the surrounding cities. We urge people to stay away from the area and stay safe ‘.

This comes after weeks of increased seismic activity on the peninsula, with about 400 earthquakes detected in the region on Thursday morning alone, according to the IMO.