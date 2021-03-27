New efforts planned to free large ship stranded in Suez Canal





The massive ship was stranded in a single stretch of canal, about six kilometers (3.7 miles) north of the southern entrance, near the city of Suez. Peter Berdowski, CEO of Boskalis, the rescue firm hired to extract Ever Given, said the company hoped to tow the container ship within a few days using a combination of heavy-duty tugs, scrubbers and tides. He told the Dutch show of current affairs Nieuwsuur on Friday evening that the front of the boat is stuck in the sandy clay, but the back is not completely pushed into the clay and this is positive because you can use the back to pull it the free one. Berdowski said two large tugs were on their way to the canal and are expected to arrive over the weekend. He said the company intends to harness the power of traction, clearing and tides, which he said are expected to be up to 50 centimeters (20 inches) higher on Saturday. The combination of (attractive) boats we will have there, more cleared land and high tide, hopefully will be enough to remove the boat sometime early next week, he said. If that doesn’t work, the company will remove hundreds of containers from the front of the boat to facilitate it, effectively raising the boat to make towing easier, Berdowski said. A crane was already on its way that could remove the containers from the ship, he said. An official at the Suez Canal Authority said the authority planned to make at least two attempts Saturday to release the ship when the high tide falls. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to inform journalists. Egyptian authorities have banned media access to the site. The canal authority said its head, Lieutenant General Osama Rabei, would hold a press conference Saturday in the city of Suez, a few miles (miles) from the ship’s location. Yukito Higaki, president of Shoei Kisen, the company that owns the giant container ship, told a news conference in Imabari, Japan on Friday evening that 10 tugboats had been deployed and workers were clearing shores and the sea floor near ships that bent down to tried to get her back on her feet. Shoei Kisen said Saturday that the company was considering removing the containers to facilitate the ship if relocation efforts fail, but this would be a difficult operation. The White House said it has offered to help Egypt reopen the canal. We have equipment and capacity that most countries do not have and were looking at what we can do and what assistance we can be, President Joe Biden told reporters on Friday. An initial investigation showed the ship sank due to strong winds and ruled out mechanical or motor failure, the company and canal authority said. GAC, a global transport and logistics company, had previously said the ship had experienced a power outage, but gave no details. A maritime traffic jam has increased to about 280 vessels near Port Said in the Mediterranean Sea, Port Suez in the Red Sea and the canal system in Egypts Great Bitter Lake, according to service provider Channel Leth Agencies. Several vessels began to change course and dozens of vessels were still en route to the waterfront, according to the data firm Refinitiv. A prolonged closure of the main waterway would cause delays in the global supply chain. About 19,000 ships crossed the canal last year, according to official figures. About 10% of world trade flows through the canal, which is particularly important for oil transportation. The closure could affect oil and gas shipments to Europe from the Middle East. It remained unclear how long the blockade would last. Even after the reopening of the canal connecting factories in Asia with consumers in Europe, waiting containers are likely to reach busy ports, forcing them to face additional delays before unloading. Apparently anticipating long delays, the owners of the stranded ship diverted a sister ship, Ever Greet, to a course around Africa, according to satellite data. Others are also being diverted. The liquefied natural gas carrier Pan Americas changed course across the Atlantic, now aiming south to go around the southern tip of Africa, according to satellite data from MarineTraffic.com. Associated Press writer Mike Corder in The Hague, the Netherlands, contributed. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

