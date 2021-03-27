New India Media Rules Can Silence Online News





NEW DELHI Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, has cultivated and looted large chunks of normally turbulent country news media in recent years as part of a wider campaign against dissent. One group remains intact: A relatively new generation of bad, internet-focused media. With names like Wire, The Print, Scroll and NewsLaundry, these publications lack large corporate owners that Mr. Modis’s party can judge. They also do not depend on government advertising money that officials may threaten to hold. Now, the platforms say, Mr. Modi is working to curb them as well. Indian media had until Saturday to abide by the new government rules which they say will force them to change or remove content if internet trolls launch a joint campaign of complaints against their coverage. This would also give the government quick new powers to obtain other items or materials. The rules, they say, will force them to break Mr.’s voice. Modis or close the doors as the prime minister pushes his most ambitious and controversial initiatives.

They lead us down, said Siddharth Varadarajan, editor of The Wire, who like other media outlets is fighting the new rules in court. They call us suppliers of fake news, etc. But the fact is that they are threatened by the inability to control the narrative of digital media.

Encouraged by his big victory in his second term two years ago, Mr Modi has moved swiftly to reshape the traditional secular republic of India to fit his vision for a Hindu-centric power plant. To pave the way, he has involved the countries ’leading newspapers and broadcasters. Bias with the government brings protection and business. In contrast, those who take a critical look at his party and support base face tax cuts or investigations. Some journalists have been jailed. International groups have said freedom of the press there are eroded under the watch of Mr. Modis. Still, as his efforts enjoy widespread support in India, critics of his campaigns from rebuilding the country overnight money system to changing citizenship laws to disfavor Muslims have found a home in the powerful internet space. Their potential audience is wide: India could have more than 800 million smartphone users by next year.

The four-month protests by farmers outside the New Delhi capital illustrate this achievement and have given the Mr Modis government a reason to strengthen its hold. The government tried to paint farmers, who are concerned about laws aimed at rebuilding the country’s agriculture, as part of an anti-national movement kidnapped by foreign forces. Aggressive media coverage and online critics have challenged this portrayal. The government has responded by threatening critics and international platforms like Twitter. In February, he also passed online content rules that empower complainants. Online platforms should mention a grievance officer who receives grievances within a day and resolves them within 15. The grievance should be expedited to a three-tier system, with one final stop at a government-designated body that can command platforms to delete or change content. The new rules also give the government emergency powers to remove content immediately if officials believe it threatens public order or the security or sovereignty of the country.

The rules apply to a wide variety of media, including streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon. The full scope of the law is unclear; some people believe it may apply to international news publishers like The New York Times. The government has said it wants to protect average users from cyberbullying. Officials have cited the spread of deliberate misinformation, harassment of women, abusive language and disrespect for religious groups. Mr Modis ministers have said the rules create a soft touch surveillance mechanism that would protect India and prevent online imperialism from major social media platforms.

Media freedom is absolute, said Prakash Javedkar, the minister of information and broadcasting. But with responsible, reasonable restrictions. It is not clear whether the courts of India will uphold the rules. Critics argue that they are an oversight of the current law and that many of their specifics are unclear. In a significant victory for them, a judge in the southern state of Kerala earlier this month stopped the government from taking action against LiveLaw, an online portal that reports to the courts, for discrepancies. Small digital news Indians believe the law is meant to silence them. They fear they will be overwhelmed with complaints, leaving them vulnerable to trolls and coordinated online campaigns. An online army of Modi supporters is often quick to jump into critical content. It will be very easy to distribute hundreds of complaints on a daily basis, said Ashutosh, who runs a YouTube news portal called Satya Hindi that gets about 300,000 views a day. So organizations like ours, what will they do? If there are hundreds of complaints against us on a daily basis, all our energy will be involved by this.

Ashutosh, who bears a name, oversees an operation that crushes about a dozen videos a day. His talk shows, news bulletins and special reports are often critical of Mr Modis supporters. That is why I say this is an attempt to kill digital democracy, Ashutosh said. Mr. Varadarajan, editor of The Wire, calls the new rules an armament of reader complaints. He sees them as another attempt by the government to keep it quiet. Over the past two years, he said, his journalists have been hit with nearly a dozen police complaints and defamation cases aimed at deceiving them.

In India, cases are sentencing, Mr Varadarajan said. The legal process in which you are effectively involved carries the penalty, even if you inevitably plead not guilty. He also said the government has put pressure on The Wires donors. When The Wire launched six years ago, two-thirds of its costs were covered by philanthropic donations, he said. These donations have fallen amid pressure, Mr Varadarajan said. Approximately 40 of its reporters now rely heavily on reader donations to meet monthly costs of about $ 65,000. Mr Varadarajan trained as an economist at the London School of Economics and the University of Columbia before joining a Delhi-based newspaper. He rose to become the editor of The Hindu, an English-language newspaper, before resigning in 2013 and two years later helping launch The Wire.

ownership structure after many Indian media makes them very dependent on advertising and investors, he argues, influencing their editorial decisions. With The Wire owned by the Foundation for Independent Journalism, a belief he wanted to explore another adjustment. Wire operates from a narrow office south of New Delhi. Mr. Varadarajan sits in a corner. To save money after India Covid-19 was severely blocked last year, The Wire left a floor. We are all degraded, he told a columnist one afternoon who had looked for him in his old office upstairs. Cuts.

Despite the modest neighborhoods, portal journalists have followed some of the countries ’most powerful people. They have been questioned sudden increase in fate of the son of a Mr. Mr. Modis’s most important lieutenants. They have also reviewed business deals that may have favored companies seen as friendly to the Prime Minister. At a recent meeting in The Wire newsroom, the conversation ranged from coverage plans for the state election, to how to shoot video quickly, to how to balance work at home and in the office as coronavirus cases escalate. But most of the speeches focused on the new regulations. Mr Varadarajan told his staff that Telave’s first court hearing had gone well, but that authorities were looking closely at digital platforms. Now that you know they will wait for the opportunity to catch everything, look at it as an additional responsibility, said Mr. Varadarajan. We must be 150 percent careful not to leave any room for temptation to the troublemakers, to make their lives easier.







