International
The international crime ring is suspected to be involved in the recent SCV thefts
An international crime network based in Chile could be responsible for a number of thefts within the Santa Clarita Valley, investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported this week.
On Thursday, Sgt. Michael Maher of the LASD Major Crimes Unit said his department is involved in an ongoing investigation involving young men, often in their late teens or early 20s, flying from countries other to steal affluent neighborhoods across the country.
I have a concern that these thefts could very well be organized by Chilean teams, Maher said during a phone call on Friday. We believe they are coming to a location that has already been leased and rented to them, meaning a long-term organized operation, and they come here with a tourist or student visa to hit Los Angeles, in this case .
For the past few years, news reports from the city of Los Angeles began reporting on Chilean crime rings being held responsible for a number of thefts that had similar details and suspects involved. After a few years, suspicions of the international ring of crime committing theft with SCV began to take root in domestic law enforcement.
It is a fair belief that many loss-making thefts in and around the Santa Clarita Valley, in areas such as Stevenson Ranch and Sand Canyon in particular, are likely to be the result of these types of thefts.
No arrests directly linked to the SCV thefts have been made yet, but Maher said video footage, evidence left at local crime scenes and witness statements have led investigators to believe the crime ring worked in Santa Clarita for 12 to the last 18 months, with the latest allegedly occurring in the Sand Canyon a few months ago.
Investigators have said the way the thieves commit their crimes is very similar, no matter where they occur. Historically, crews have been made up of young men flying to the U.S., have a rental car for them from separate rental car businesses, and they then travel together, entering the house early in the evening.
The houses, Maher said, have been chosen for a number of reasons, but one key similarity is that they can be moved to a treacherous terrain backed by a house generally meaning the house is more secluded and can be reached by second story while people are at home, down and no doubt.
They tend to walk (and outdoors) through paths, or open space, like a park or golf course, and they aim at typical middle-class, typical suburban homes, Maher said. They tend to make notes on a second story that often do not come to the front door or bottom window.
Anything that can be carried in a backpack or on their person, Maher said when answering a question about what is generally taken. So money, jewelry, firearms, valuables they are stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Maher said that while Major Crimes, local law enforcement and the FBI are continuing to work on completing the operation, he warned people to take further precautions and appropriate action to secure their homes. Members of the international ring of crime arrested in connection with theft in other communities have usually returned to their country of birth.
The lights on the security cameras are great, the dogs are good, the lights are great and then they make your house look occupied, whether it is or not, he said. And if you see something, say something that you should not be paranoid, but you should be properly skeptical if something seems fun.
picture credit