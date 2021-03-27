Idespite or perhaps because of everything that has changed since March 2020, I feel particularly drawn to food traditions this year. There is something extremely comforting, I think, about cooking a special dish at a particular time to mark a special occasion. This Easter, being normally a shared experience with family and friends whose homes we cannot enter now, makes it even more so. Regardless of your Easter traditions, hot cross buns or roast lamb, water cake or just a ton of chocolate, I hope today’s dishes bring a sweet (or pleasant) assurance. Mines consist of yeast-enriched buns at one end of the day, lamb cooked slowly on the other, and lots of chocolate in between.

Lamb soup cooked slowly with figs, herb and pistachio

You can go ahead making pasta and marinating the lamb overnight, but be sure to take it out of the fridge an hour or two before you want to cook it. After that, it is simply a matter of collecting everything in the pan and leaving it to do its things in the oven. This goes well with any kind of lightly cooked vegetable side, of your choice.

preordination 25 min

cook 5 hours 45 min

Serves 6+

3 onions, peeled, 1 chopped approximately, 2 others cut into 6 wedges each

6 cloves garlic, peeled and cut approximately

30g pieces of fresh ginger, peeled and cut approximately

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

2 tsp ground coriander

spoons of turmeric

15g fennel, approximately shredded

4 tbsp (15g) parsley with flat leaves, approximately shredded

45ml olive oil

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Salt and black pepper

1 x 2 kg lamb shoulder to bone

3 cinnamon sticks

12 pods of cardamom, approximately wrapped open in a mortar

150g soft dried figs, two thirds cut into quarters, the rest on the dice 1 cm

700ml chicken juice

Pistachio 40g, very slightly toasted and chopped approx

2 lemons 1 juice, to take 1 tbsp, the rest cut into wedges, to serve

Preheat oven to 200C (fan 180C) / 390F / gas 6. Place the chopped onion, garlic, ginger, spices and 10g each of dill and parsley in a food processor and blitz until finely chopped. Add the oil, vinegar, a teaspoon and three-quarters of the salt and a generous grind of peppers and blitz to a thick paste. Dry the lamb, pierce the meat all over with the tip of a small, sharp knife (about 10-12 times in all), then coat the lamb with the paste. You can now cook it right away, or put it in the fridge and marinate for a few hours until overnight.

Place the onion wedges, cinnamon sticks, cardamom and fig quarters in a large, cast-iron oven pan, for which you have a lid (about 28 cm in diameter). Place the greasy side of the lamb on top, then pour the chicken stock around the edges so as not to wash the marinade. Bake uncovered for 45 minutes, bet the lamb with juices, then cover with a lid, lower the heat to 160C (fan 140C) / 310F / gas 2 and bake for four hours, roasting it three or four times during its cooking. Turn the heat back to 200C (fan 180C) / 390F / gas 6, remove the lid and cook for 45 minutes more, or until the lamb is well browned and extremely tender, and the sauce has been nicely reduced.

Gently lift the lamb from the pot and let it rest in a large oven pan. Pour the remaining contents of the pot into a large, shallow dish or a light dish with a light edge, then place the lamb on top.

Combine chopped figs with pistachios, lemon juice and remaining herbs, spoon this all over the lamb and serve with the lemon wedges side by side.

Chocolate and hazelnuts Colomba bun

Chocolate and hazelnut bread Yomam Ottolenghis Colomba. Photos: Louise Hagger / The Guardian. Food style: Emily Kydd. Prop style: Jennifer Kay. Food Styling Assistant: Susanna Unsworth.

The fresh balls of these buns are inspired by the classic Italian Easter bread, The Easter Dove. If you want to step forward and wake up to the scent of freshly baked buns on Easter morning, make and shape the dough the night before, then open it in the fridge overnight for a slow rise. The next day, take it out of the fridge before you make the top. For chocolate, use whatever percentage of cocoa you need to deliver, but stay away from white chocolate because it would be too sweet.

preordination 45 min

try 4 hours +

Bake 40 min

Serves 8

For the dough

130g bleached hazelnuts, well toasted, 80g finely blized, the rest chopped approx

330g hard white bread flour

50g powdered sugar

1 tablespoon salt

1 bag of fast-acting yeast (7g)

2 eggs

125g whole milk

2 tablespoons orange

1 tbsp marsala, or rum or sherry, or orange juice

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

100g cold butter in the refrigerator, cut into dice 1 cm

150g dark chocolate or milk, chopped approximately into pieces or pieces 1 cm

Sunflower oil or other fragrance-free oil for painting hands

For the top

1 egg white (save the egg yolk for another use)

60g powdered sugar

1 tbsp marsala, or rum or sherry, or orange juice

Put 50g of finely chopped hazelnuts in the bowl of a mixer placed with the dough hook in place. Add half the chopped hazelnuts, all the flour, sugar, a teaspoon of salt and the dried yeast.

In a separate bowl, whisk eggs, milk, orange peel, wine and vanilla paste, then toss in mixer bowl and mix on medium-high speed for eight minutes, until you have a fairly sticky dough. Still beating on medium-high speed, add the butter several pieces at a time, then mix for another eight minutes, until the dough joins into a ball around the hook and is soft, shiny and elastic. Add the chocolate and stir for just 30 seconds, until combined. With oiled hands, form the dough into a ball, place it back in the pan and cover tightly (I use the food wrap that can be reused). Leave to try somewhere warm for an hour and a half, then transfer to the fridge and leave to try for another hour and a half.

Place the base and sides of a round casserole for 23 cm spring shape with greaseproof paper. Remove the dough from the fridge and place on a lightly floured surface. Form 11 buns, each weighing about 85g, place three of them in the center of the tin and arrange the rest, evenly spaced, around them, like the petals of a flower. Cover tightly and let it try again at warm room temperature for an hour to an hour and a half, until it doubles in size (or, if you do these before, put it back in the fridge and let it try overnight).

Preheat oven to 190C (fan 180C) / 390F / gas 6. About five minutes before you are ready to bake, make the top. Put the egg whites in a medium bowl with the sugar, marshmallows and 30gr of the remaining lightning nuts, shake for three or four minutes, until slightly thickened and pale, and then clean loosely over the bunches. Sprinkle with the remaining chopped hazelnuts, bake for 20 minutes, then lower the oven to 170C (fan 160C) / 350F / gas 4 and bake for another 25 minutes, turning the pan once halfway, so that the bunches ripen evenly.

Remove, allow to cool for a few minutes, then remove to a shelf and allow to cool for another 30 minutes. These are best eaten on the day they are baked, split in half and spread with plenty of butter. Slice and toast any leftovers the next day.