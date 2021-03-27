REI cancels international travel, will focus on US adventures





Recreational Equipment, Inc. (REI) will no longer take groups abroad this summer. The co-op announced earlier this week that it will cancel all of its international adventures after May. Instead, REI will focus “exclusively on U.S. domestic adventures,” she said in it. notification. Travelers who had already booked international travel after May will receive full refunds, the co-operation said. REI will also leave its camping and hiking equipment with operators who were part of its international retailer network so they can continue to use it. THESE ARE NATIONAL PARK SERVICES THE MOST POPULAR COUNTRIES FROM 2020 In a statement, REI Chief Experience Officer Curtis Kopf said the collaboration focused on in-house experiences will allow it to “welcome more people in nature making nature more accessible and accessible to all”. NEPAL P PURDITS EXPERIENCE OF PANDEMICS BETWEEN MY BEST COLORS “REI is a leader in getting people out,” Kopf said. “They were the only national organizations with a wide range of experiences that provide life-changing moments in nature, whatever one’s skill level.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE NO FOX NEWS APPLICATION The Seattle-based partnership has also seen increased interest in travel to the US, the announcement said. “Since March, domestic travel has increased by 28 per cent compared to 2019, making it one of the strongest years in adventure travel sales,” the announcement said. CLICK HERE TSN WRITE FULL OF OUR BULLETIN TL LIFESTYLE REI already has more than 100 US-based trips, where participants go hiking, camping, backpacking, cycling, kayaking and mountain biking. The partnership plans to expand those adventures and open a dozen new “experience centers” across the country in the next two years, the announcement said. Clients visiting those centers will be able to take guided tours, rent equipment and take classes.

