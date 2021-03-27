The Saudi economy will return to positive growth in 2021, says S&P Ratings

BERNE, Switzerland: International waterways matter, a little more than the Suez Canal. More than 1 billion tons of cargo passed through the Egyptian waterway in 2019, according to the canal authority, which equates to approximately four times the tonnage passing through the Panama Canal.

Europe, in particular, depends on the channel for its supply of energy, goods, consumer goods and components from Asia and the Middle East. Thus, when the cargo giant Ever Given crashed on Tuesday, blocking this vital artery of world trade, anxiety quickly settled.

When it became clear that the ship could be put in place by Wednesday next week, the ripple effect was felt far away from the offices of ship owners and operators and their insurance companies.

Ever Given is owned by Japans Shoei Kisen Kaisha and operated by Taiwanese firm Evergreen. Goods worth about $ 10 billion pass through the canal every day, but Ever Given alone is estimated to carry a load worth $ 1 billion, according to IHS Markit.

The canal has been in continuous operation since it was first inaugurated in 1869, with only the shortest interruptions between 1957 and 1958 when Egypts then-President Gamal Abdel Nasser nationalized the waterway and later between 1967 and 1973 due to both the Arab-Israeli wars.

For the most part, the canal has been operating smoothly for the past 50 years or so. And if anything, its importance has grown along with globalization, strengthening the links between the Orient and the West.

It is therefore not surprising that this temporary stalemate poses far greater issues than simply the relocation of a hit ship. The temporary closure of the Suez Canal highlights some problems related to ship size, as well as the vulnerability of international waterways, global supply chains and imports.

Between 1980 and 2019, the volume of global trade increased 10 times to $ 19.5 trillion. This growth went hand in hand with the ever-increasing size of naval vessels to meet growing demand. Indeed, the dimensions of the Ever given are really large, at 1,444 meters long (approximately the height of the Empire State Building), 194 meters wide and weighing more than 400 million pounds.

While waterways like Suez and Panama have undergone several major expansions and have been cleared regularly, the last Suez expanse was completed in 2015 by accommodating these giant boats carrying inherent risks. The Tuesday incident is one such case.

Question How big is too big? has damaged authorities, shipyards, shipowners and operators alike. The question is also important for the insurance industry, which will have to get the bill for Ever given and any future incidents.

Another issue is how reliable supply chains are at the right time. This question goes beyond maritime safety. In the last four years alone, trade wars between the US and China have left huge gaps in global supply chains.

Liability, when enterprises return goods to their country of origin, has become increasingly common as producers seek to protect their investments against geopolitical tensions and unreliable supply chains.

If anything, the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has exacerbated this trend. Last year, countries were clashing over a limited supply of personal protective equipment (PPE). Now they are locked in a battle for access to vaccines.

These heightened political tensions demonstrate the need for more critical goods to be produced locally, or at least on the same continent. For example, Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, recently announced that the tech giant will soon set up more factories in the US and Europe to reduce its dependence on external microchip supply chains from Asia.

IN NUMBERS 12% Percentage of global trade that passes through Suez. $ 9.6 billion The value of goods passing through the canal every day. 19,000 ships that passed through the canal in 2020.

Timely supply chains are like high-precision acrobatics, where all performance fails if even one component arrives with the slightest delay. As such, they are incredibly vulnerable, as the event sometimes shows. Delayed components can jeopardize a company’s production process.

Even with experts on hand, relocating Ever provided and clearing the waterway can take up to a week. This is bad news for companies awaiting their shipment. With approximately $ 10 billion a day in premeditated or delayed business, time is money.

Some ships have been redirected around the Cape of Good Hope, adding another 6,000 miles around Africa on their voyage and up to $ 400,000 in fuel costs depending on the size of the ship. No wonder shipowners and operators have been looking at their time on both ends of the Suez to see how things turn out.

And the problems do not stop here. The pandemic has already overturned the logistics of transport containers, leading to a shortage of metal cans. The cost of a 40-foot container has quadrupled in the last 12 months.

Inflationary pressures are not just about transportation costs. The closure of the Suez Canal, if it lasts too long, could have ramifications for the oil markets as well.

Fortunately, the Suez Canal has lost its importance as a transport lane for oil from the Gulf. For one, Asia has become the most important consumer for oil producers in the Gulf. As about 3.8 million barrels per day (bpd) passed through Suez in the early 2000s, that volume has dropped to 2.1 million bpd.

Oil markets, however, rose on Tuesday and have been volatile since then, ending at $ 64.66 / barrel until early Friday evening CET. Although a prolonged blockage is likely to affect raw supplies in Europe, demand is currently depressed due to COVID-19 restrictions and blockades on the mainland.

There is also the option of returning the Sumed pipeline from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean, which has a capacity of 2.5 million bpd and is currently largely unused due to OPEC + production cuts.

Overall, the blockade of the Suez Canal has exposed the weaknesses of international transport lanes and the fragility of supply chains. While the blockage is likely to be resolved soon, it raises relevant questions about the size of the ships and how these giant ships can be accommodated by man-made waterways in the core of the 19th and 20th centuries.

The incident will have a short-term inflationary impact, especially on Europe and the already overheated marine container market. The more it takes to raise the Ever provided by the sand bankers in Suez, the greater the impact it will have on supply chains and marine container markets.

And while freight transport has become truly a global business, the inflationary impact of container delays will be felt around the world.

Although this is a major incident for shipping, things could have been much worse. While the Ever Given is Japanese-owned and operated by the Taiwanese, events are taking place in Suez without the usual geopolitical currents of the regions that lie beneath the surface.

_________________

Cornelia Meyer is a Ph.D. with 30 years of experience in investment banking and industry. She is the chair and CEO of Meyer Resources business consulting. Twitter: @MeyerResources