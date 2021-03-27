Skiing in the Himalayas is like a beautiful dream, despite the conflict and the coronavirus

GULMARG, Kashmir As a gentle snowfall covered everything around her, Nihad Ashraf Khan, a college student who had been collaborating for months due to the pandemic, ran to her attic and almost furiously grabbed skis, spears, boots and her glasses and headed straight for the Himalayas.

After driving 30 miles from her home in Srinagar, Kashmir’s largest city, Ms. Khan arrived in a scrap hawk town, deep in the earrings of the highest mountain range in the world. And she was barely alone: ​​A steady stream of skiers, blasting music from their cars, were racing to reach the slopes while the snow was still fresh.

It felt like reaching a carnival in the middle of a forest, she said.

I wanted to take off my mask and wear skis, said Ms. Khan, a fiery downhill skier. I had only one place in my mind: Gulmarg.

Every year, Gulmarg, one of the largest and highest ski resorts in Asia, attracts thousands of skiers, drawn by the perfect dust, cheap hotels, breathtaking views and the feeling of an island of peace within a territory often unstable.