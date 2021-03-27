International
Skiing in the Himalayas is like a beautiful dream, despite the conflict and the coronavirus
GULMARG, Kashmir As a gentle snowfall covered everything around her, Nihad Ashraf Khan, a college student who had been collaborating for months due to the pandemic, ran to her attic and almost furiously grabbed skis, spears, boots and her glasses and headed straight for the Himalayas.
After driving 30 miles from her home in Srinagar, Kashmir’s largest city, Ms. Khan arrived in a scrap hawk town, deep in the earrings of the highest mountain range in the world. And she was barely alone: A steady stream of skiers, blasting music from their cars, were racing to reach the slopes while the snow was still fresh.
It felt like reaching a carnival in the middle of a forest, she said.
I wanted to take off my mask and wear skis, said Ms. Khan, a fiery downhill skier. I had only one place in my mind: Gulmarg.
Every year, Gulmarg, one of the largest and highest ski resorts in Asia, attracts thousands of skiers, drawn by the perfect dust, cheap hotels, breathtaking views and the feeling of an island of peace within a territory often unstable.
The most experienced skiers prefer resorts on the wildest slopes, passing miles through sunlit cedar trees. The luckiest or most unlucky skiers, depending on how you feel about wildlife can encounter a Snow leopard or a brown bear at a discount.
While other ski slopes around the world have suffered from the coronavirus, Gulmarg is going through one of its busiest seasons ever. By mid-March, the resort had already attracted 160,000 people, nearly 10 times more than last year and far more than any other season for at least three decades.
I was born a few miles north of Gulmarg and during my childhood in the early 1990s, I would walk miles with friends across the snow knee-deep in long black gumboots to see alien skiers the vast majority of visitors then pour across the slopes and the race. through the cedar trees.
At the time, Gulmarg was a glittering winter playground and a window to another, wider world. Every foreign tourist was known as angrez a Urdu word often used for foreigners and we would line up in our heavy woolen money to see them skiing. We did not understand the language they spoke, but we enjoyed watching them.
Eventually, we pulled our skis and followed each other across the milky white backgrounds.
These days, with India still not accepting foreign tourists, more skiers are local. Among them are some of India’s wealthy, whose winter escapes to Thailand or Dubai have also been hampered by international travel restrictions.
But what is perhaps most striking about Gulmargs’s call now is that it lies in Kashmir, a territory discussed by India and Pakistan and haunted by a long history of conflict.
Separatist militants have long fought to secede territory from India and either join Pakistan or become an independent state. But India is not letting it go. It has deployed hundreds of thousands of troops and in 2019, the Indian government removed the Kashmir region from autonomy, an action that left those on India’s side feeling betrayed, disappointed and disenfranchised.
Across Kashmir, the streets are lined with Indian soldiers, reminiscent of the 1990s, when an uprising broke out and India suppressed the rebellion. One last afternoon, the Kashmiris were forced to stand in long queues in the heart of the city of Srinagar, with their hands up, expecting to be intimidated by soldiers, part of a safety routine that residents say is humiliating.
Growing up here, the riots were often so bad that we could not leave our homes, and in fact, until recently, I had not returned to Gulmarg.
The resort, a few miles from the Line of Control separating India and Pakistan in Kashmir, is surrounded on all sides by Indian forces, who maintain tight control over the region. Visitors encounter police before entering Gulmarg, who search for cars and scan passengers.
Still, this was the ski town of my youth, with some changes. The government rental store once offered only a dozen low-end skis. Now he has a wide selection of world class equipment. And today you can ride a gondola along the Apharwat Mountains, one of the tallest cable cars in the world at 13,800 meters.
The resort supports 20,000 locals and 40 hotels. This year, due to increased demand, hotel prices have skyrocketed. A pair that went for $ 50 costs $ 200, and many skiers are getting into them, five in one room.
There is still some madness about aliens making the city their home during the ski season, which can last until April.
Brian Newman, a gentle skier from Colorado, is the head of the ski patrol in Gulmargs. His work includes instructing crews on where to place dynamite to cause man-made avalanches to prevent natural ones.
It is not a world-class resort, admitted Mr. Newman. But, he said, it is special because of the wide open terrain and amazing views.
Every day, skiers of all abilities are picked up by hit Indian buses and jeeps. They take their place at the cable car station, where park-clad crowds step forward to ski, ready to be transported through the clouds on a ridge overlooking the Kashmir Valley.
There are four rabbit ski slopes for beginners and a mile running slope, only reached by a gondola. There is also sledding, and every morning legions of young Kashmiri men move down the slopes pulling their long wooden sledges. Chai-wallahs stand in groups, pouring steam cups of tea at skiers taking a break in the sun.
On a bright morning a few weeks ago, Fanny Godara, a French business woman running a restaurant in the southern Indian city of Pondicherry with her Indian husband, watched her children learn the parallel turns on an initial slope.
Like any parent, she said, she had been concerned for the well-being of her two children during the blockade. Between canceled vacations and before an imminent move back to France, her children jumped at the chance to learn to ski.
There is something magical about this place, Ms. Godara said. You want to come back, again and again.
Ms. Khan, the skier who rushed to get here at the first sign of snow, had been worried for months, immersed indoors, infections growing around her, friends and relatives getting sick.
Staying inside was becoming impossible, she said, and the snowflakes falling out of her window were an irresistible invitation.
Blockade restrictions have been gradually eased in India and most of the economy has been functioning normally in recent months. In Gulmarg, filled with skiers and snow lovers, social distancing was the aspirator at best.
For Mrs. Khan, 23, who is studying biosciences, said she still felt safe. As she slid from her chair to the 11,500-foot Merry Shoulder, she said she had never seen so many other people on the slopes.
Before diving, she looked over her shoulder at her friend Ishani Jamwal, another college student, and shouted: What does it look like from here?
Like a beautiful dream, Mrs. Jamwal shouted. I do not want to ignore.
Jeffrey Gettleman contributed reporting from New Delhi.
