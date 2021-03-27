Holi 2021: Hair care and skin care tips from doctors for the color festival

The festival of colors is here. While this year the festivities will not be as grand as the previous ones due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus, there will still be colors and some close family members to enjoy the day. So it is clear that you need to take care of and prepare your skin before people stain the colors on your face. It is recommended that proper skin and hair care routines be followed in order to avoid outbreaks, allergic reactions, irritations and hair damage after the festivities.

Now if you are wondering how to prepare for Holi celebrations, do not worry, we have covered you. We asked both dermatologists for tips and tricks to protect your hair and skin from any damage that chemicals in dyes can do. We spoke with Dr. Vivek Mehta from the Center for Advanced Dermatology and Laser Estetica together with Dr. Suruchi Puri from Medi Makeover and looked for ways we can protect our skin while enjoying the festival.

How to prepare the skin for Holi?

Dr. Mehta says, make sure the clothes you choose for the celebrations cover the maximum part of your body, preferably with either a high neck or full sleeves. The more area of ​​your body is covered, the less you have to worry about removing stains. Apply cold cream or oil to all exposed parts. This makes your skin oily and slippery preventing the colors from calming down. Also, apply a thick layer of waterproof lotion against the creams before you go out. This is advised after playing Holi outside in the sun, with harsh colors caused by chemicals can very well be the cause for a severe tan. Applying a thick layer of jelly under your nails, behind the ears and lips is highly recommended before going out.

Skin Care Tips for Holi (Unsplash)

To add to this, said Dr. Puri, apply a thick layer of moisturizer followed by a sunscreen with good SPF (> = 30) at least half an hour before going out in the sun.

Holi Preparation for Sensitive Skin

For people with sensitive skin, if they feel itching or irritation somewhere, they should wash the area immediately with cold water said Dr Mehta. Washing with cold water will reduce the immediate inflammation, which after being subjected can be further treated with a local soothing agent like calamine lotion or a thick moisturizer. Another important piece of advice he gave was that people should keep drinking water throughout the day. He mentioned that you should always keep in mind that dyes contain chemicals that remove moisture from the skin, so it becomes very important to re-hydrate your skin and what better way to do it than to drink plenty of water at regular intervals !

Dr Puri also said if you have dry skin you can also use liberal amounts of olive oil and remember to drink plenty of water or fluids as dehydrated skin can have more irritation or allergic reactions after applying the dye. Sunglasses are advised to protect your eyes and sensitive skin around the eyes.

Hair care tips for Holi

Hair Care Tips for Holi (Unspalsh)

Dr. Puri told us to put olive oil or coconut oil nicely on the hair and preferably cover the heads with a scarf. She also mentioned that we should try to wash the colors from the skin and hair as soon as possible and shampoo and condition after Holi preferably using a mask based on argan oil.

Skin Care After Holi

Dr Mehta said that once you are home after a hearty play of colors with your loved ones, you know it is time to face the music of color removal. Try to start the process as soon as possible, which is to wash the colors while you are wet. The earlier, the better, for once if the colors dry out, it becomes a little difficult to get rid of easily. Do not be afraid however, if you can not wash them while you are wet, they would eventually go out with every shower. Wash off the colors from the face using lukewarm water and then apply a mixture of sea salt, glycerin and a few drops of aroma oil. This mixture is anti-bacterial and anti-fungal that helps protect the skin from the harsh effects of chemicals on the skin. Never rub your skin with soap in order to erase the colors on your face. This will not remove the color so much, on the contrary, it will damage the skin more. Go for a face cleanser or baby oil instead of soap to wash your face and apply plenty of moisturizer after that. Also, strictly avoid whitening, waxing or face for a week before and after Holi. This regimen is important to follow because these procedures leave open skin pores which can prove to be harmful as dye residues can easily penetrate these pores and pave the way to the inner layers of the skin. .

Skin Care Tips for Holi (Unsplash)

If you want you can also rub some lemon wedges on your skin. The natural bleaching agent in lemon helps to remove strong stains which otherwise do not disappear easily. Rub it for a while and then wash it off. After washing, be sure to apply plenty of moisturizer to prevent the skin from drying out. The best way to avoid hassle and ensure a healthy play of colors, choose plant colors as alternatives to those caused by metallic chemicals. Plant dyes are readily available in the market, and to your surprise can be easily made even at home.

Follow more stories at Facebook AND Tweet