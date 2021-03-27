Mother whose two daughters were killed last summer says ‘black women are lower in scale’ | MB | tidings





Retired Chief Prosecutor Mina Smallman convicted officers of lack of urgency in launching a search after the sisters were reported missing. The bodies of Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 47, were discovered in a search organized by family and friends last June – two days after police were notified of their disappearance.

Two officers allegedly posed for selfie photos of their bodies. The police supervisor has launched an investigation. Speaking 16 days after Sarah Everard’s remains were found after a major police search, Mina said: “All women, women of color, white women, all of us – are on the same journey. We are on a journey to say we all matter. And in fact, I can now take advantage of this specific situation of my daughters and Sarah. They did not receive the same support – the same protest. “ She also said she knew exactly what Sarah’s parents were going through, adding: “As a mother I was broken beyond words. [for them]” Nicole and Bibaa were killed after a birthday picnic for Bibaa in Fryent Country Park, Wembley, north London. A teenager has been charged with two counts of murder.

Mina told Mishal Husain on BBC Radio 4’s Today program yesterday that she thought the race partly explained why there was no urgency from police to find her daughters. She said: “I am absolutely convinced. I think the notion that all people matter is absolutely right, but it is not true. If your child goes missing, you deserve the people who get paid to do that job to find out what happened. ” She added: “It’s hard to keep that focus of trying, wanting some good to come out of it, something to learn, something to be different in the future. This is what gives me purpose. If their lives make a difference in the way women look, and black women in particular. “Because in the ranking of things, we are the lowest in the scale.” The Independent Police Conduct Office (IOPC) is investigating the Metropolitan Police response to reports of the sisters’ disappearance.

Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has acknowledged that more needs to be done to combat racism. Scotland Yard said in a statement: “Our thoughts remain with the Bibaa and Nicole families after their untold loss. “As part of a broader investigation into various cases related to this case, the Independent Police Conduct Office is considering police actions when Bibaa and Nicole were reported missing. “The Metropolitan Police continues to fully cooperate with the IOPC. The Bibaa and Nicole families are being kept updated by the IOPC. “







